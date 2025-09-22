Pharmacy Council Inducts 95 ABUAD Students

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has inducted 95 students of the Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD). During the oath-taking ceremony at the weekend, Registrar Ibrahim Ahmed urged the newly inducted students to be good ambassadors of the school and take the profession seriously for the benefit of humanity. Nine of the inductees bagged distinctions.

They are Bethel Egboro (best graduating student), Deborah Adetona, Precious Adetokunbo, Efeosa Aibang- bee, Arafat Ajibola, Eniola Ariyo, Chinalu Egbochukwu, Olajumoke Fehintola and Chidera Iheme. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Mojisola Adeyeye Moji Adeyeye advocated the adoption of digital health and innovation in the healthcare system to surmount the challenges facing the medical system.

Adeyeye, represented by Dr Gbenga Fajemirokun, said the path to a sustainable healthcare future is laden with inevitable challenges, adding that effective strategies to mitigate it requires a holistic approach that addresses demographic shifts, disease burden, operational inefficiencies and potential external shocks. She said: “The path to a sustainable healthcare future is laden with challenges, including technological disruption, regulatory changes, and evolving patient needs.