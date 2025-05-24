Pharmacy Consultancy, Key To Revamping Nigeria’s Health Sector –Amibor

Share

Dr Kingsley Chiedu Amibor, a consultant clinical pharmacist, is a Fellow of the West African PostGraduate College of Pharmacists (FPCPharm). He is also a Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and recently Fellow of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy. Amibor is a past National Chairman of the Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN), a technical arm of PSN. He spoke with Isioma Madike on the challenges of the country’s healthcare sector and how to arrest the trend. He also touched on the roles of consultant pharmacists in the health sector and why the NMA should support it. Excerpts:

How would you describe Nigeria’s health sector?

The country’s health sector is confronted with a myriad of challenges, resulting in persistently poor health indices over the years. Some of the challenges are man-made. Rather than focus on clinical governance, the current managers of the sector, namely the physicians, have adopted a culture of arrogance, harassment, intimidation, whittling down the roles and contributions of non-medical doctors in the sector. This trend has led to bitter rivalry and unnecessary tirade among the professionals in the sector at the expense of patient care.

Are they not supposed to be collaborating, why the rivalry?

During the time of hospital administrators, the country witnessed sane, proficient and efficient healthcare delivery. But since the ascendancy of physicians to the leadership of the health sector via the instrumentality of military decree in 1985, that stipulated that only physicians should head the sector, peace and tranquility have eluded the sector.

How do you mean?

The current managers in the sector are more interested in projecting power, dominance trait, last man standing posturing, and winner-takes-all mentality. All these do not augur well for optimal healthcare delivery, but could worsen our already poor health indices, quality of care, and encourage capital flight. Elsewhere in the world, healthcare delivery is anchored on team spirit with every professional playing their role to achieve a desired patient outcome. But ours is different. Little wonder that medical tourism continues to thrive, as citizens’ troop outside the shores of the country to access care that ordinarily should have been available in the country.

What’s the position of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on this?

NMA is not helping matters either by ever running down other professionals while projecting physicians as the sole owners of the sector. What NMA should actually be focusing on is how to ensure its members practice the tenets of clinical governance, while carrying other healthcare professionals along. However, consultant pharmacists are ready to work closely with other healthcare professionals to ensure a coordinated and comprehensive approach to patient care.

What is clinical governance?

Clinical governance is the framework that ensures healthcare teams are accountable for the quality, safety, and satisfaction of patients. It involves setting standards, monitoring their implementation, and continuously improving care. In essence, it is about creating an environment where clinical excellence thrives and patients’ needs are met effectively. Different groups of healthcare professionals work together, being an integral part of the healthcare delivery system.

Are there conditions for this to thrive?

A key requirement of clinical governance is ensuring that healthcare professionals are well-trained, supported, and have the necessary resources to function optimally. Unfortunately and ironically, here in Nigeria, NMA fumes and is piqued whenever non-medical doctors attempt to improve on their knowledge and skills, usually from their pockets. This is not good enough. A clear example is the current NMA clamour for halting implementation of the Pharmacy Consultants Cadre, earlier approved by the government.

What are the roles of consultant pharmacists?

They play vital roles in modern healthcare by optimising medication therapy, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs through evidence-based practices. Consultancy pharmacy is a new phenomenon. It is advancement in knowledge, competencies and skills that position the pharmacist for greater contribution to healthcare delivery. They are experts in drug therapy (medication therapy) management, verse in clinical governance, helping patients to follow their treatment regimens leading to better outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

Pharmacists are not in contention with medical doctors. They have distinct roles to play in healthcare delivery. Any healthcare facility that does not have a pharmacist on its team is simply a clinic. By optimising medication therapy and improving patient adherence, consultant pharmacists help reduce hospital readmissions and associated costs.

In what other areas are they relevant to the sector?

Consultant pharmacists possess a vast knowledge of medications and their interactions, enabling them to provide reliable and up-to-date drug information to patients and other healthcare professionals. Additionally, they provide expert guidance on medication selection, dosing and ensuring that patients receive the most effective and appropriate treatment.

They also enhance patient safety, medication error prevention, and monitor patients for adverse drug reactions. Consultant pharmacists play a crucial role in managing chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart failure by educating patients about their medications, monitoring their progress, and helping them adhere to their treatment plans. Overall, consultant pharmacists play a huge role in advancing patient care globally in collaboration with other healthcare professionals.

What other expertise do they bring to the health sector?

The consultant pharmacists conduct medication reviews, analyse patient medication profiles, and develop individualised treatment plans to optimise medication use and address any gaps in care. The expertise consultant pharmacists bring to patient care partially explains the rush for medical tourism to other climes that have embraced the practice. This is a clarion call to the Nigerian government not to pay attention to calls by NMA to halt implementation of the consultant pharmacists’ cadre. The rest of the world and even African countries such as Ghana, South Africa, Egypt and Sierra Leone are already savouring the benefits of consultancy pharmacy practice. Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind.

