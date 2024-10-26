Pharmacists vow to fight exclusion from position of VC of medical varsities

Share

The Nigeria Association of Pharmacists in Academia (NAPA) has observed with dismay the requirement that individuals aspiring to occupy the office of the Vice Chancellor of the Universities of Medical Sciences springing up across the nation must be medically qualified.

The Association has vowed to resist every effort to exclude members of the Association from aspiring to lead such universities with ” every legitimate means at our disposal”

Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, National Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Pharmacists in Academia (NAPA), throught its President, Professor Catherine Nonyelum Stanley has vehemently opposed the eligibility criteria for the election or selection of the vice-chancellors at Universities of Medical Sciences across the nation.

The association noted that requirement that individuals aspiring to occupy the offices must be medically qualified,” is a calculated attempt to exclude pharmacists in academia who are highly educated, skilled and eminently qualified professionals from aspiring to the highest office in the ivory tower.”

He further added that “If allowed to stand, it will obviously create disharmony among the diverse professionals that exist in our university system.”

Prof. Stanley stressed that the academic and administrative prowess and ability to harness both human and material resources for the development and growth of our universities” is not the exclusive preserve of any group of professionals.”

Citing Prof.Charles Okechukwu Esimone as an example of pharmacists of repute that have occupied the office of the vice chancellor in both public and private universities and have performed excellently well, adding that, “Professor Charles Okechukwu has just completed a five-year tenure as vice chancellor at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and his record of achievements are in the public domain for scrutiny.”

