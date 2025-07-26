Pharmacists Urge NAFDAC To Respect Statutory Roles

The National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Pharm. Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh, has called on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to respect statutory boundaries to avoid regulatory conflicts that could disrupt Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector.

Speaking at the opening of the 44th Annual National Scientific Conference of the ACPN tagged IFEADIGO 2025 held at the International Conference Center in Awka, Anambra State, Ezeh emphasized the need for NAFDAC to operate within its defined functions and collaborate with other regulatory bodies, especially the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), to ensure harmony in the health sector.

Ezeh also praised the administration of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, for its pharmacy-friendly policies, particularly the ongoing development of the Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) in Oba, which he described as a milestone in structured drug distribution.

The conference, themed “Technology Integration and Personalized Care: The Future of Community Pharmacy Practice,” brought together high-profile participants, including government officials, healthcare professionals, academics, and traditional rulers.

Notable attendees included: Prof. Charles Soludo, Executive Governor of Anambra State, Pharm. Tanko Ayuba Ibrahim, PSN President, Pharm. Ibrahim Babasheu Ahmed, PCN Registrar, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, DG of NAFDAC (represented), Prof. Chukwuemeka Michael Ubaka, Imo State Commissioner for Health & Keynote Speaker, HRM (Pharm) Alexander Onyido and HRM Obi Gibson Nwosu, traditional rulers and several past presidents and executives of ACPN and PSN

In his keynote address, Prof. Ubaka emphasized that the future of healthcare lies in digital health and personalized care, asserting that the most impactful healthcare provider in the digital age is the community pharmacist. He urged pharmacists to embrace technology and take active roles in chronic disease management, immunization, and health education.

NAFDAC, represented by Pharm. Loui Madu, was reminded by stakeholders of the importance of respecting regulatory mandates and collaborating rather than issuing directives that could undermine the profession’s integrity.

Governor Soludo, in his welcome remarks, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening pharmaceutical infrastructure and acknowledged the critical role of pharmacists in primary healthcare. He stressed the need for pharmacists to self-regulate and uphold ethical standards.

Pharm. Tanko Ayuba commended Anambra State’s commitment to pharmaceutical development and confirmed that the state would host the next National PSN Conference. “Community pharmacists are the face of healthcare in the grassroots. Their work defines the image of the pharmacy profession,” he said.

The conference featured award presentations, goodwill messages, and discussions centered on technology integration and collaborative strategies for improved healthcare delivery.

It concluded with a unified call to empower community pharmacists through policy support, innovation, and strategic partnerships, positioning them as vital agents in achieving universal health coverage in Nigeria.