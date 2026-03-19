Pharmacists To Tinubu: Declare Emergency, Convene Dialogue To Save Fragile Health System

At the quiet, tree-lined grounds of Pharmacy Villa in Ogudu GRA, the mood at the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos State Branch, was anything but calm. Beneath formal greetings and protocol, a deeper frustration simmered—one that pharmacists say now threatens the very foundation of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

In a valedictory address, Chairman of PSN, Lagos State Branch, Pharm. Babayemi Oyekunle spoke not just for pharmacists, but for a broad coalition of non-physician health workers who, he said, have endured years of marginalisation. The message was clear: the Federal Government must act decisively to restore trust and balance in the health sector.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the health sector,” Oyekunle said, his tone firm. “As a rider to this, there must be an urgent presidential dialogue with strategic stakeholders, especially PSN and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), to restore confidence and rebuild trust among health workers.” The press statement, signed by Oyekunle on behalf of the PSN Lagos leadership, reflects growing discontent among pharmacists and allied professionals. Their central grievance—what they describe as a systemic bias favouring physicians at the expense of other critical healthcare roles.

According to the PSN, this imbalance has manifested in multiple ways: from skewed committee representations where physicians occupy “over 95 per cent of slots,” to the delayed implementation of long-approved welfare packages like the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) adjustments. “Adjustments have been made multiple times for Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS),” Oyekunle noted, “yet non-physician workers are denied parity under questionable conditions.” For pharmacists, the issue cuts even deeper. Despite receiving bureaucratic approval for consultant cadre status, implementation remains stalled in more than 40 federal health institutions.

“The enabling circular is yet to be activated,” he lamented, describing the delay as both unjust and demoralising. The consequences, they argue, are not just professional—they are human. Oyekunle pointed to a recent tragedy involving medical negligence, where the absence of pharmacists in clinical decision-making allegedly contributed to a preventable death. “This is what happens when teamwork is ignored and professional roles are undermined,” he said.

Why this urgent call?

The PSN believes the health sector has reached a breaking point. Years of “biased laws, policies, and gazettes,” they say, have entrenched a culture where other health professionals are treated as subordinate. The creation of specialised universities where only physicians can serve as vice chancellors was cited as a glaring example of institutional imbalance.

“The Nigerian healthcare system cannot thrive on exclusion,” the statement emphasised. “A modern system must be collaborative, not hierarchical.” In response, the PSN Lagos branch has aligned itself more closely with JOHESU and organised labour, urging collective action. Among their conclusions is a readiness to support peaceful protest rallies in partnership with civil society groups to draw national attention to what they describe as “rot in the health sector.” But beyond protest, the pharmacists are offering solutions.

They are advocating for sweeping reforms, beginning with inclusive governance. Specifically, they want balanced representation on the boards of key regulatory agencies like the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). “A weakened or imbalanced board compromises public health,” Oyekunle warned. “We must ensure regulatory competence, professional representation, and ethical oversight.”

Their recommendations include incorporating voices from community pharmacy, hospital practice, academia, industry, and even pharmacy technicians—ensuring that every layer of the pharmaceutical ecosystem is represented.

They also called for preserving the regulatory independence of pharmacy practice, warning against what they see as “undue interference” that could erode standards and expose Nigerians to substandard care. At its core, the PSN’s message is about rebuilding trust—within the health workforce and between professionals and the public.

“We remain committed to patient safety, medicine quality assurance, and national health system strengthening,” Oyekunle concluded. “But this commitment must be matched by fairness, inclusion, and respect for all professionals.” According to the chairman of Lagos PSN, the occasion was more than an AGM. It was a call to action—one that pharmacists hope will not go unanswered.