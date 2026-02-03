Pharmacists Raise Alarm Over Fake, Substandard Drugs In Nigeria

Pharmacists in Ibadan, Oyo State, have raised an alarm over the menace of fake and substandard products in Nigerian markets.

This is as they noted that the existence of fake products poses negative consequences on public health and safety.

The Pharmacists made the declaration in a statement to herald a week-long business exhibition and empowerment summit to be organised by Gleanforte Academy Limited.

In a statement, the Team Lead for Gleanforte Academy Limited, Abiodun Ajibadee, noted that the exhibition aims to boost Nigeria’s productive economy by showcasing genuine local products, including healthcare, beauty, renewable energy, and arts and crafts.

He explained that the exhibition will provide visibility and patronage for local manufacturers, adding that it will combat fake products and foster connections between producers, buyers, and consumers.

According to him, the intention of the summit is to showcase local products from all sectors as a way to enhance the business endeavours of Nigerians.

He said: “GleanForte Academy is hosting Genspark 2026, a week-long business exhibition and empowerment summit, at Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, from March 17-21, 2026.

“The exhibition strives to establish a direct relationship between the consumers, the buyers and bulk breakers with the producers. The organiser harped that the prevalence of fake products in the market space is alarming, and at the Ibadan business exhibition, genuine products from the manufacturers would be brought closer to the genuine businessmen, women and the general public.

“The manufacturers’ desire to also compete with imported products is expected to be given better momentum as the exhibition will be attracting over two thousand guests daily, drawn from within Ibadan and the neighbouring states of Southwest Nigeria. This will help the good distribution of their brands, networking with new business contacts and sustained business interests.

“The need to give productive engagement more visibility is at the base of the Ibadan business exhibition, and everyone involved in different productive endeavours is expected to use the platform to take their products to the marketplace.

“The intention of the summit is to showcase local products from all sectors as a way to enhance the business endeavours of Nigerians. We are trying to bring people’s products to the fore.”