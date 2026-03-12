Pharmacists Push For Nat’l Support To Turn Community Pharmacies Into Healthcare Hubs

Community pharmacists across Nigeria are calling for stronger government backing to transform neighbourhood pharmacies into key healthcare hubs capable of delivering a wider range of primary healthcare services. The call was made during a strategic stakeholder engagement meeting organised by the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) and the Community Pharmacists Assessment and Career Progression Institute (CPACPI) in Abuja.

Participants urged government institutions and lawmakers to provide the policy and legislative support needed to implement a new professional development framework aimed at expanding the role of community pharmacists in the country’s healthcare system.

The meeting, held on March 5 at Newton Park Hotels & Resort, brought together about 100 participants from government agencies, regulatory bodies, development partners, professional associations and private sector organisations focused on improving healthcare delivery.

Central to the discussions was the CPACPI framework, a structured proessional pathway designed to move community pharmacies beyond their traditional role of dispensing medicines. Under the model, pharmacists would provide broader services such as preventive care, disease management, maternal and reproductive health support, and other community-based clinical services.

ACPN National Chairman, Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh, said community pharmacists occupy a unique position in Nigeria’s healthcare landscape because of their accessibility. “Community pharmacists remain the most accessible healthcare professionals in the country,” he said, noting that nearly 60 percent of patients seek advice from pharmacists before visiting hospitals. He explained that the CPACPI framework was created to evaluate, support and strengthen community pharmacy practice through a structured career progression system.

The model rewards competence, encourages documentation of services and aims to improve professional confidence among pharmacists working in private practice. For many stakeholders, the lack of a standardised competency framework has historically limited the impact of community pharmacists despite their close proximity to millions of Nigerians, especially in underserved communities.

The CPACPI model introduces a fivelevel professional progression ladder: Community Pharmacist, Senior Community Pharmacist, Community Pharmacy Specialist, Community Pharmacy Senior Specialist and Community Pharmacy Consultant. Participants said the structure links career advancement with measurable clinical outcomes, mentorship and regular professional appraisal, helping to improve service quality and strengthen the health workforce.

Stakeholders also discussed how community pharmacies could contribute more effectively to national health priorities. These include improving service data reporting to the national health information system and supporting progress toward universal health coverage. Participants noted that pharmacists could also expand their roles in maternal and reproductive health services and other community-level maternal and child health interventions.

The framework has already gained international recognition after it was presented at the global congress of the International Pharmaceutical Federation in Copenhagen, where it was described as an innovative model for advancing pharmacy practice. However, stakeholders emphasised that the initiative’s success will depend on collaboration among government institutions, regulators, development partners and the private sector.

The meeting’s communiqué urged legislators to provide the necessary institutional backing for the programme. Participants also encouraged pharmacy owners and individual community pharmacists nationwide to enroll in the CPACPI programme and participate in the career progression scheme. During the meeting, 32 individuals from the public and private sectors were recognised as National CPACPI Champions for supporting efforts to strengthen pharmacy practice.

Stakeholders concluded that empowering community pharmacists could help bridge healthcare access gaps, particularly in areas with limited hospitals and clinics. By expanding their responsibilities and institutionalising professional development, community pharmacies could evolve into centres of clinical excellence that bring structured healthcare services closer to where Nigerians live and work.