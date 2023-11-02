Pharmacists Lament Impending Doom Amid Low Fg Funding For PCN

…Seek Probe Of Drug Revolving Fund

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has called on the Federal Government to ensure adequate funding for the operations of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) to enable the body to carry out its constitutional mandate. Also, the PSN has called for a probe of the drug revolving fund (DRF) against the background that the N18 billion which 56 federal health institutions (FHIs) owe the pharmaceutical industry as of 2021 has now increased to N30 billion in 2023.

The President of PSN, Prof. Cyril Usifoh who made these calls in Bauchi on Tuesday, lamented that failure of the Federal Government to intervene with improved funding for the sector could spell doom, leading to the collapse of the regulated drug supply chain. Usifoh spoke during the 96th Annual National Conference of the PSN tagged Jewel City 2023, taking place in Bauchi. According to him, low funding was affecting the output of the pharmacy which could not comfortably cater to the needs of the public.

He stated that the poor funding has compelled Nigerians to live with over two million unregistered pharmaceutical premises, over 35 open drug markets, dispensing physicians in private hospitals, a thriving drug abuse and misuse culture which is seriously consuming our people especially youths and even women. While highlighting the challenges poor funding has propped up for the sector, the president of PSN said, “As far back as 1988 the poorly regulated drug distribution channels according to World Health Organisation (WHO) studies generated an alarming 33 per cent fake drugs from open drug markets and Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors License (PPMVL) holders leading to a fatality rate of seven per cent.”

Similarly, he said, “A review exercise in 1998 put the incidence of fake drugs in our distribution channels at 49.6 percent with a therapeutic failure of 10.8 per cent and 12.8 percent mortality rate in Nigeria. Despite modest output from the PCN, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) some 25 years after the incidence of fake drugs with attendant morbidity and mortality rate, it’s still very substantial with different studies of national and international levels, variously postulating that it is between 16 per cent and 48 per cent in the last 25 years.”

It is against this background that pharmacists complained that poor funding would cripple the operations of the PCN. However, Usifoh reasoned that it was also imperative that the PCN should subsequently get needed support from the Federal Government to help it carry out all the activities involved in providing safe and efficacious drugs for the society. He said, “It is a good thing to entrust the regulation and control of professions to the appropriate professional bodies as it ultimately places the destiny of these professions in the hands of those who practice them.

For PCN, the mandate transcends regulating pharmacists and other workforce cadres to the regulation and control of pharmaceutical premises in both the public and private sectors, including facilities for manufacture, importation, export, distribution, wholesale, retail, hospital drug dispensing and sales, pharma component of veterinary practice and much more. “The sensitivity of these endeavors list- ed, which are legally considered as drug matters, is the fundamental reason most nations of the world find it imperative to bring drug use matters under central or federal control.

Nigeria is not an exception to this norm, and this is why Drug Matters are listed as item 21 in Part 1 of the 2nd Schedule in the 1999 constitution.” Consequently, Usifoh said, “It is under the control of the federal government to ensure adequate protection of lives in terms of ensuring easy access to safe, efficacious, and affordable drugs to consumers of health in our country. It will be a thing of joy to see our beloved society take charge of these endeavors but the capacity and competence to deliver this are not available today without emotional paroxysms.”

Even from the purview of existing laws, Usifoh said the federal government is compelled in Section 9[1] of the PCN Act 2022 to provide budgetary and extra-budgetary allocation to the PCN. It will, therefore, be unlawful and illegal for the Budget Office to stop allocations to the PCN in the public interest. “I do hope the Chief Law Officer of the country guides the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration on this crucial issue. The PCN in the mandate, therefore, covers a market which is conservatively put at some $2 billion dollars as of today.”

|While calling for a probe of the drug revolving fund (DRF) as earlier proposed in 2021, Usifoh lamented that the earlier call for probe was allegedly ditched by the immediate past leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH). The president of the PSN said, “As it stands today the 56 federal health institutions (FHIs) owe the pharmaceutical industry a staggering N18 billion as of 2021 which has now increased to N30 billion in 2023; this a major reason the companies are no longer interested in supplying debtors which unfortunately are the government hospitals.”

In 2021, the PSN and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) drew the attention of the FMoH to the problems of collapsing DRF schemes including the gargantuan distortion witnessed at National Orthopaedic Hospital (NOH) Igbobi, which was the national benchmark for the DRF. In the new order, the PSN demands with a huge sense of responsibility that the DRF retreats proposed in 2021 should still hold. The PSN also solicits legislative action to back the implementation of sustainable DRF scheme as the minimum benchmark that compels availability of essential drugs in all public Pharmacy Departments.