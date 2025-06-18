Pharmacists Decry Marginalization In Health

Share

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has accused the Federal Government of marginalizing non-physician health professionals across the country’s education and health sectors.

In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, signed by its National Chairman, Pharm. Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh, the ACPN criticized the government for allegedly yielding repeatedly to what it described as the “blackmail tactics” of physician-led associations, including the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The group cited recent events at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), where physician-lecturers reportedly withdrew their services in protest over the appointment process for the institution’s next Vice-Chancellor.

The ACPN claimed that similar pressure was exerted at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), resulting in the cancellation of a Vice-Chancellor’s appointment by the Federal Ministry of Education under the leadership of Minister of State, Dr. Tunji Alausa, a physician.

“These moves contradict extant regulations of the National Universities Commission (NUC), which mandate that Vice-Chancellors must possess a Ph.D.—a qualification many physicians lack in favour of professional fellowships,” the ACPN stated.

The pharmacists’ body accused the government of enabling a pattern of systemic favouritism, where physicians are disproportionately appointed to top administrative roles in universities and federal health institutions, to the exclusion of other health professionals.

It condemned what it called “a thriving culture of blackmail,” claiming it enforces physician monopoly in key positions such as Chief Medical Directors (CMDs), Provosts of Colleges of Medicine, and even Vice-Chancellors of health-focused universities.

The association also decried the widening gap in remuneration between physician-lecturers—many of whom double as hospital consultants—and their non-physician colleagues, alleging that the former earn nearly double while denying others equal consultant status.

“This is McCarthyism at work—a monopolistic stranglehold that subdues every other discipline,” the statement read.

The ACPN further criticized widespread mismanagement within Nigeria’s 73 federal health institutions, revealing that many experienced complete power outages in the first quarter of 2025 due to unpaid bills to power distribution companies.

It also cited a recent incident at the Specialist Hospital, Irrua, where a senior pharmacist was allegedly punished by the hospital’s CEO—a physician—for opposing improper drug procurement practices. “The CEO sanctioned a Grade Level 17 officer and replaced him with the fourth in line simply for upholding professional standards,” the group claimed.

In its statement, the ACPN accused the Federal Government of failing to implement inclusive and effective health policies. It labeled the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) as “visionless,” particularly for excluding pharmacists from vaccine distribution efforts, despite the success of pharmacy-led COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.

The group also faulted the Ministry of Health’s endorsement of the MEDIPOOL initiative for drug procurement, arguing that it was implemented without proper consultation with key pharmaceutical stakeholders.

Reiterating its demand for reforms, the ACPN called for the establishment of a Federal Drug Management Agency to improve transparency and efficiency in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The association concluded with a call for a presidential directive to dismantle what it described as the “outrageously incomprehensible dominance” of physicians in roles unrelated to direct clinical care. It warned that continued professional suppression could discourage Nigerian youths from entering the healthcare workforce.

“National growth and development will become stunted if the Federal Government does not wield the big stick. The time to act is now—in the public interest,” the statement said.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from the Federal Government, the Ministry of Education, or the Ministry of Health.

