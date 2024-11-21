Pharmacists Advocate Increased Funding For Research, Local Drug Production

Share

As the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), concluded its 97th Annual conference with a series of impactful resolutions to transform the Nigerian healthcare system, participants have emphasised increased funding for pharmaceutical research, particularly in local drug discovery and production.

The PSN called on the government to allocate resources to pharmaceutical research institutes, universities, and drug production centres to boost local capacity for drug manufacturing and help meet the country’s unique healthcare needs.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the conference with the theme “Transforming Pharmaceutical Innovation to Facilitate Equitable Healthcare in an Emerging Economy,” which was held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and signed by the New President of the PSN, Pharm. Tanko Ibrahim Ayuba, the participants also strongly supported President Bola Tinubu’s Executive Order on the pharmaceutical sector, which aims to strengthen Nigeria’s medicine security.

They urged the government to work closely with relevant agencies like the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to ensure that the executive order is fully implemented and enforced, with particular attention to tackling the problem of counterfeit drugs in the market.

They further called for the inclusion of community pharmacists in health initiatives. Building on the success of community pharmacies (CPs) in administering over 76,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, they recommended that CPs be more actively involved in public health initiatives.

“This would include leveraging their widespread presence and accessibility rates and addressing other healthcare gaps, particularly in rural and underserved areas.” Also, the PSN extended an invitation to veterinarians to collaborate on enforcing strict safety standards for the use and administration of pharmaceuticals in both human and animal healthcare.

The PSN stressed that only registered pharmacies should legally stock and distribute pharmaceuticals, in line with international standards. Further, they stressed the urgent need for PCN inauguration. The inauguration of the PCN was also highlighted as a critical issue, with the PSN urging the Federal Government to address this as a matter of urgency.

The conference noted that the continued absence of a functional PCN has led to a surge in unregistered pharmaceutical premises, undermining the regulatory framework and affecting the quality of healthcare.

The PSN reiterated the importance of integrating pharmacists into the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to ensure fair representation of the profession in the health insurance scheme. The conference backed the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) in its ongoing advocacy efforts to secure better recognition and inclusion within the NHIA framework.

They also stressed the need to address unlawful practices in drug procurement. The issue of private pharmacies operating within public hospitals was strongly condemned as the PSN called for strict enforcement of existing laws that limit drug procurement in public healthcare settings to registered pharmacies.

In addition, the conference called for a review of the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) management at federal health institutions, particularly concerning the unlawful appointment of non-pharmacists to oversee procurement processes. The conference commended the forensic audit of the Pharmacy Tower Project at Victoria Island and endorsed the full implementation of its findings.

The PSN urged the National Executive Council (NEC) to collaborate with the Board of Trustees (BOT) to ensure that the project moves forward in 2025. Meanwhile, the conference also saw the election of new officers to lead the PSN for the 2024/25 term. Pharm. Tanko Ibrahim Ayuba was elected President, with Pharm. Aisha Tukur Isiaku and Pharm. (Prof.) Henri A. Okeri was appointed as Deputy President for the North and South, respectively.

Other new officers include Pharm. Gafar ‘Lanre Madehin (National Secretary) and Pharm. Wetben Luka Manu (National Financial Secretary). The PSN concluded the event on a positive note, with delegates expressing optimism about the future of the pharmaceutical profession in Nigeria and its vital role in advancing national healthcare.

