Pharmacists Advocate Establishment Of Value-based Care Model

Pharmacists under the aegis of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) have advocated the institution of value-based community pharmacy model, saying it is the roadmap to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 42nd Annual National Scientific Conference of the ACPN, the association affirmed that UHC in Nigeria faces the challenge of a fragmented health care system which is costly, broken, and disconnected, with no access to care, and haphazardly rising costs of healthcare that significantly escalate within a five-year period.

This is something the value-based community pharmacy model can resolve. According to the Communiqué jointly signed by ACPN’s National Chairman, Adewale Oladignolu and and Ambrose Igwekamma, who is the National Secretary of the association, “Effective community pharmacy services can make up for the shortage of healthcare personnel, resulting in effective healthcare coverage in the country, through the management of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, kidney disease, etc., to reduce their burden.”

The conference which was held in Asaba, Delta State from July 31 to August 5, has the theme ‘Buildings Effective Community Pharmacy Services for UHC. “Conference posited that there was a need to re-imagine and re-invent healthcare in Nigeria, and change the trajectory of care, to form a new kind of network, where providers of healthcare are reimbursed; properly, decently, and well remunerated for the retention and sustainability of quality healthcare services.

They posited that healthcare professionals must be rewarded for their contribution to healthcare provision. Similarly, they reasoned that the Community Pharmacy (CP) represents the front door to a re-imagined healthcare system in Nigeria through the value- based care model, which is a pharmacist- driven healthcare system. This involves care navigation that helps the patient understand his health challenge, identifies and articulates his care needs as well as helps the patient control costs through targeted knowledgeable informed care and defines quality measures coming to play.

Moving forward, the conference declared a need for the involvement of patients in their own care through a values-based care model in Community Pharmacies, where the patient is educated about his condition and the indices of improvement.

This is a model that has worked in Mexico and Chile with very similar healthcare structures to Nigeria. Conference counseled that the value- based care model results in good treatment outcomes for the patient, less spending on the part of the patient, compared to the previous year, as a result of collaboration with a dedicated CP care provider knowledgeable patients who know how to help themselves and understand the intricacies of their disease; patients who work towards getting better through knowledge of the parameters of their illness which they can improve through lifestyle modifications, diet, and other changes; medication compliance due to set goals in the form of progressive treatment outcomes.

It also includes total patient care: all parameters being managed by a CP. Conference therefore encouraged the CP to co-opt the patient into setting treatment goals through improved health indices which are discussed, jointly agreed upon, and monitored, forming a pharmacist-patient coalition. Consequently, the Conference reasoned that a therapeutic goal is set; a treatment outcome stated; a goal-defined matrix is drawn up with a timeline allocated.

While the CP helps the patient achieve that goal, the patient understands the inconveniences and impending complications of their disease condition if they are allowed to fester. To this end, the Conference admonished stakeholders to champion a healthcare disruption because the patient is willing and able to pay for his individual healthcare and can be negotiated with.

“Conference alluded also that the value-based care model offers a high cost-benefit ratio; being cost effective; benefit-loaded, and patient-friendly because it increases the patient’s lifespan and reduces days of disability and helplessness. The Conference reminded stakeholders in health advocacy that pharmacists must, of necessity, be the leading providers in re-imagining the local healthcare well-being for all.

“The CP is best positioned to drive this model of care because they are accessible, have enough knowledge, have enough training, are more affordable; and have low acuity care. Furthermore, the CPs are positioned to support the patient across the continuum of care as “They are highly qualified healthcare professionals.” Conference advocated diversity through training in different areas, saying it is a way of empowering and boosting the CPs’ knowledge and ability to meet the needs of patients.

“From the foregoing, conference in- ferred Community Pharmacy services are aimed at delivering excellent customer care where the customer is king and is to be held in high esteem; extra value is added above the care services, delighting the customer by exceeding expectations is prioritised customers are consistently given an “A-Plus” experience.