Pharmaceuticals: Resilient Amid Headwinds

Share

The Nigerian pharmaceutical sector on the NGX (Nigerian Exchange) is currently showing remarkable resurgence and moderate growth potential with a rising demand for locally produced generic drugs and other healthcare products targeted to meet local demand.

Although challenges remain like high import dependence, foreign exchange volatility and competition from multinational companies, notwithstanding, the sector is expected to experience a positive trajectory with analysts forecasting a steady increase in market size and revenue due to growing healthcare needs in Nigeria.

An analysis of the financial performance of leading indigenous pharmaceutical firms on the Exchange revealed increasing growth potential with a rising demand for locally produced generic drugs as multinational competitors pull back from the local scene.

Among the prominent manufacturer of various pharmaceutical products with diverse product portfolio, Fidson Healthcare Plc, May & Baker Nigeria Plc, and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc stand out.

Going by their unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 the firms recorded dramatic turnaround, doubling revenue, and reversing operational losses despite persistent macroeconomic headwinds as shown in the financial results of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc and May & Baker.

Neimeth’s rebounds

Neimeth’s financial report for the 12 month period ended December 31, 2024 shows that revenue surged by an impressive 102 per cent, skyrocketing from N2.2 billion in 2023 to N4.5 billion in 2024.

This exponential growth in top-line performance was accompanied by a staggering 170 per cent increase in gross profit, reflecting the efficacy of the firm’s cost-efficiency measures and optimized marketing strategies.

Perhaps most significantly, the company’s N1.3 billion operating loss in 2023 has metamorphosed into a N338.5 million operating profit in 2024, marking an extraordinary 126 per cent turnaround.

The transformation was largely attributed to Neimeth’s ability to streamline marketing and distribution expenses, which declined from N792.3 million to N578.7 million, while administrative costs plummeted from N868 million to N558 million.

However, the company was not entirely immune to prevailing economic challenges. Neimeth suffered a substantial N2.03 billion foreign exchange loss, ultimately resulting in a pre-tax loss of N1.69 billion.

Despite this setback, the company remains resolute in its commitment to financial stability through an aggressive restructuring of foreigndenominated loans, shifting obligations to Naira-based facilities, and extending payment plans to mitigate currency risks.

Neimeth’s remarkable resurgence underscores the company’s strategic realignment under the new leadership of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Valentine Okelu, who has spearheaded aggressive expansion initiatives, cost optimization, and research-driven inno-ation to cement Neimeth’s position as a pharmaceutical leader in Africa.

May & Baker Nigeria

May & Baker Nigeria Plc witnessed great improvement in sales for the fourth quarter, which rose to N7.083 billion compared to N5.393 billion in the previous year.

This significant improvement helped to moderate the company’s net loss to N114.55 million compared to net income of N371.19 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations settled at N0.0664 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of N0.2152 a year ago, implying serious resilience in the face of aggressive headwinds during the period under review.

Consequently, May and Baker’s equity price slightly dropped from N9.40 at the beginning of the year to N8.50 per share last week Friday, leaving the market capitalization down at N14.664 billion as at last Friday.

Fidson Healthcare

Unlike two preceding competitors, Fidson’s unaudited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2024, shows significant growth both in revenue and profit after tax.

Revenue rose by 58.70 per cent, from N53.05 billion to N84.189 billion while profit after tax rose by 39.91 per cent, from N3.61 billion to N5.05 billion for the 12 months period.

Earnings per share of Fidson settled at N2.20, and consequently the market has priced in the impressive result as the equity’s price firmed up at above N20 as at Monday, February 10, up from about N17.0 and with earnings yield of 13.2 per cent.

The 2024 pharmaceutical industry report published by August & Co stated that “Nigerian pharmaceutical industry has demonstrated significant resilience in the face of macroeconomic fluctuations.

Between 2018 and 2023, the industry experienced a remarkable revenue increase of 79.4 per cent. “This growth trajectory has coincided with a notable shift in market dynamics, wherein vaccines have emerged as a dominant segment, increasingly capturing market share that was traditionally held by oncology drugs.”

The report noted the critical factors underpinning this expansion including Nigeria’s rapidly growing population, which necessitates a continually evolving healthcare infrastructure, thereby driving an increasing demand for pharmaceutical products and services.

Existing shareholders who closely monitor company’s performance will naturally demand more shares if they believe in its growth prospects

Our analysis indicates that these factors will remain essential growth drivers in the short to medium term… we believe that the Industry’s ability to adapt to challenges, coupled with a strong emphasis on innovation, research, and development, will sustain its momentum in the near to medium term,” the analysts concluded.

Expansion plans

Beyond financial restructuring, Neimeth’s leadership has unveiled a visionary five-year strategic roadmap aimed at fortifying the company’s long-term sustainability and market dominance.

This blueprint prioritizes product diversification, innovation, and manufacturing expansion as key growth pillars.

A cornerstone of this strategy is the modernisation of Neimeth’s existing Oregun plant in Lagos, along with the construction of a cuttingedge, World Health Organisation (WHO)-compliant manufacturing facility in Anambra State.

The new production hub is expected to become a center of excellence in pharmaceutical manufacturing, enabling Neimeth to capitalize on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and position itself as a leading exporter of high-quality, locally-produced medicines across the continent.

“Through strategic investments, operational efficiency, and relentless innovation, we are not only on a path to sustained profitability but also cementing our place as a premier healthcare provider in Africa,” the Neimeth’s boss stressed during the stakeholder briefing.

The pharmaceutical sector’s turnaround has not gone unnoticed in the capital markets, with stockbrokers and investors closely monitoring the leading companies’ trajectory.

According to Mr. Tajudeen Olanrewaju, Managing Director of Wyoming Securities Ltd, the market’s valuation of shares hinges on its earnings sustainability rather than short-term recovery. “When you trade shares, you are essentially buying and selling future cash flows.

Investors assess how much a company can earn over the next decade or more, and they price shares based on the sustainability of those earnings,” Olanrewaju explained.

“If recovery of equities in the pharmaceutical sector is sustainable and earnings continue to improve, the market will price the shares appropriately. So, once that earnings prospect is threatened one way or the other, then investors will price it according to the level of that threa or what is sustainable in those earnings.

It’s not an emotional thing, it’s just about what those companies earn and how sustainable those earnings can be,” the senior market operator explained.

Looking ahead, market watchers expect the company’s upcoming audited financial statements to provide further validation of its progress.

If Neimeth maintains its earnings trajectory and delivers on its expansion promises, the market is likely to reward it with increased valuation and investor interest.

“There are three key factors investors consider when making financial decisions: profitability, liquidity, and security. If a company satisfies these three objectives, demand for its shares will continue to rise,” Adonri concluded.

Capital market analysts have similarly projected further appreciation in Neimeth’s share price, citing its return to profitability and robust fundamentals as key drivers.

New Telegraph checks reveal that the company’s stock has already appreciated by 25.09% this year, rising from N2.51 per share on January 2 to N3.14 as of last Friday.

The equity’s market capitalization has concurrently increased from N10.72 billion to N13.41 billion, reflecting growing investor confidence.

With 25.09 per cent increase in share price, the stock has outperformed the NGX benchmark All Share Index that has appreciated by +2.92 per cent since this year, and among peers only second behind Fidson Healthcare Plc which has appreciated by 32.69 per cent to close at N20.90 last Friday, up from N15.75 per share at the beginning of the year.

Vote of confidence

Neimeth’s board members have further reinforced market optimism through strategic share acquisitions. On November 4, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Valentine Chinedu Okelu, had purchased a total of 541, 499 units of the stock at aggregate price of N1.81 per share as disclosed in the company’s filings to the NGX on November 6, 2024.

He bought additional 3, 700 units at the price of N1.83 per share on November 5, 2024 as disclosed in the filings signed by the company’s secretary, Mrs. Chinenye S. Adekanmbi.

On November 19, 2024, Non-Executive Director Eric Okoruwa also purchased 99,990 shares at N1.92 per share, signaling confidence in the company’s growth potential, and further solidifying management’s belief in the firm’s long-term trajectory.

It is not surprising therefore to see the equity price rising since January 30, 2025 when the company released its unaudited financial statement and February 7, with analysts projecting the unit price of the stock to exceed N5.0 sooner than later.

Last line

According to David Adonri, Managing Director of Highcap Securities Ltd, such insider transactions serve as a barometer of corporate confidence.

“Existing shareholders who closely monitor company’s performance will naturally demand more shares if they believe in its growth prospects.

Increased demand will inevitably drive up prices,” Adonri remarked. “This is a clear demonstration of investor confidence in Neimeth’s ongoing resurgence.”

Share

Please follow and like us: