Pharmaceutical Stocks Lead Gains As Fidson, Neimeth Post Triple-Digit Returns

Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector has emerged as one of the standout performers on the equities market in 2025, with four listed drugmakers recording some of the highest returns among consumer and healthcare stocks.

According to available data, the sector has experienced a surge in investor interest, driven by rising demand for essential medicines, expansion projects, and stronger earnings across key players.

Fidson Healthcare Plc leads the pack, delivering a remarkable year-to-date return of 158.06 per cent. The stock’s sharp rise reflects improved operational performance, increased production capacity, and stronger sales volumes across its drug portfolio.

Analysts note that Fidson’s aggressive expansion strategy and recent investments in manufacturing have contributed significantly to its market rally, with investors positioning early to capture growth prospects. Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc follows closely with a return of 135.81 per cent.

The company has benefited from renewed investor confidence after restructuring initiatives, improved product distribution, and ongoing efforts to regain market share in the competitive pharmaceutical landscape.

Neimeth recovery, after years of volatility, has been highlighted as one of the sector’s major turnaround stories. MeCure Industries Plc also posted impressive gains of 99.28 per cent, placing it third among the best-performing pharmaceutical stocks.

The company’s strong market performance is attributed to rising uptake of diagnostic and healthcare services as well as the expansion of its manufacturing footprint. Its move to diversify its product lines and strengthen supply chain systems has been well received by investors seeking exposure to resilient healthcare businesses.