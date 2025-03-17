Pharmaceutical Firm Picks Brand Ambassador

Share

Malanter, the antimalarial medication marketed by Nkoyo Pharmaceutical Limited, has appointment Dr. Chinonso Egemba as its official brand ambassador to promote malaria awareness, treatment and prevention of malaria in Nigeria.

As the brand ambassador, he would leverage his large social media following and medical expertise to educate Nigerians on the dangers of malaria and the importance of using Malanter for treatment.

Egemba, a renowned medical doctor and storyteller has dedicated his life to curating and disseminating accurate health information and education to the world starting from Nigeria.

With over eight million combined following across social media platforms, he is a trusted voice in healthcare advocacy. The company’s Head of Sales and Marketing, Pharm.

Kevin Amoke, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Egemba. His commitment to health education and his proactive approach to healthcare align seamlessly with our mission to combat malaria and promote a healthier community.”

Egemba, who has built a massive following online for his witty and informative takes on health and lifestyle, expressed his excitement about the partnership.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

