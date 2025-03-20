Pharma W’Africa Pushes For Local Drug Production, Reduced Importation

Share

The Pharma West Africa Conference and Exhibition focused on boosting medicine production in Nigeria and cutting down reliance on imported drugs, said Pharmacist Ahmad Ibrahim Yakasai, former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and Chairman of the event’s organising committee.

Yakasai spoke about these goals as the event began in Lagos on Tuesday, March 18. The conference will run until Thursday, March 20. Yakasai said the event is an opportunity for experts in the industry to connect, share ideas, and find new ways to improve drug production in Nigeria.

He highlighted the need to make quality medicines more available, support local drug manufacturing, and use modern technology to improve healthcare in the country.

“We must ensure that safe, affordable, and effective medications reach every community. By boosting local production, we can build a stronger supply chain and reduce our reliance on imported drugs,” Yakasai stated.

The pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria faces serious challenges, particularly with multinational companies exiting the market. Major firms like Pfizer, GSK, and Sanofi have either shut down or significantly scaled back their operations in the country.

