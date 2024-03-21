Pharma Conference: Sanwo-Olu, NAFDAC Mull Measures To Boost Drug Production, Quality

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Director-General Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, have expressed concerns over the country’s reliance on imported pharmaceutical drugs and revealed plans to tackle the challenges.

The governor, represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, at the maiden edition of the Pharma West Africa exhibition held at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday said that Nigeria is ripe for local production of some imported drugs and measures must be put in place to stimulate manufacturing of the products.

To this end, the state government said it is establishing a Medical Free Trade Zone to bolster the local production of pharmaceutical products.

He also disclosed that the State Government is about to establish a medical regulatory agency to discourage importation of fake drugs and standardisation of the industry to the benefit of its over 25 million population.

He mentioned that the Lagos state government is working closely with regulators, manufacturers, and other stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry to support local producers and start-ups to reduce the high rate of drug importation into the country.

He said, “Pharmaceutical economy data is important to us. We import 80 to 90 per cent of the drugs we use in Nigeria. We manufactured just five per cent. I want to reckon with the fact that since we are a good manufacturer of drugs, and when we finish the product, we should subject them to thorough scrutiny.

“Nigeria in particular, Lagos has to be the big place for manufacturing of drugs, we are talking of investing more in manufacturing of drugs and creating an enabling environment that can attract big pharmaceutical manufacturers.

“So, we are meeting up with the regulatory framework of NAFDAC and the WHO to make sure that we improve manufacturing practices such that we can boast of manufacturing and when we finish the manufacturing, we can subject them to necessary regulatory standards.

“We are going to ensure that we are engaging the port industry and we are about to make available medical trade-free zones, we are to make available medical, industrial and innovation hubs where our citizens can come to the government and talk about how this enabling environment can help you.

“We have already established the MRA. People wonder why Lagos State is so big on this. It’s because of the complexity of the pharmaceutical industry in Lagos. We need to be politically right, we need to be financially right and we need to be economically right.”

Professor Adeyeye said NAFDAC under her stewardship is changing the unpleasant situation in the pharmaceutical subsector of the health sector with innovation that will encourage quality and intense production of drugs in the country.