Pharaohs Can Shut Out Benin

Egypt breezed through the group stages and should run out comfortable winners against Benin in the last 16 of AFCON on Monday.

The record champions, who claimed the last of their seven AFCON titles in 2010, had top spot in the group wrapped up with a game to spare, and they still managed to hold Angola to a 0-0 draw despite rotating heavily.

Benin won one and lost two of their group games, and goals have been an issue for the Cheetahs, as they have scored just one goal across their last five games.

As such, an Egypt win to nil looks the best angle for our main bet, and a 3-0 win for the Pharaohs has a chance. Hossam Hassan’s side haven’t been scoring heavily, but Benin have conceded at least three goals in three of their last five games, and as this is a knockout game, there will be no point sitting back if they are behind, so a late goal or two to kill the game off for Egypt is a possibility.

Mohamed Salah has scored in both of his appearances in this competition so far, meaning he has hit two-thirds of Egypt’s tournament goals, and he is the standout contender for an anytime goal.