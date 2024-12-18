PH Refinery: Ex-NNPC GMDs Fault Critics, Says Modernisation Of 1965 Facility Enormous Work

Share

The former Group Managing Directors (GMDs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) have said those criticising the revamped Port Harcourt Refinery do so because they do not understand the magnitude of work carried out to rehabilitate a facility built in 1965.

The former GMDs who were led on an inspection of the Port Harcourt refinery by Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the NNPC, Mele Kyari on Wednesday described the transformation and achievement recorded on the refinery as magic, while commending efforts of the current management team.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Dr Jackson Gaius-Obaseki, who served as GMD from 1999 to 2003, explained that the work carried out on the refinery was not a routine Turnaround Maintenance (TAM), but a full rehabilitation that modernized a plant originally built in 1965 into a state-of-the-art facility by 2024.

He said: “Some of those who criticize do not understand the extent of the work carried out. They mistake it for the usual Turnaround Maintenance.

“This is a complete rehabilitation transforming a plant built in 1965 into a modern one in 2024. We appreciate the effort.”

On petroleum pricing, he emphasized that petrol pump prices are influenced by crude oil prices and called for public understanding.

“He hailed the achievement as a testament to courage and dedication, urging the GCEO, Mr. Mele Kyari, to remain focused on delivering value to Nigerians.

Other former GMDs present at the meeting included Chamberlain Oyibo, Funsho Kupolokun, and Andrew Yakubu, who collectively lauded the success of the project

