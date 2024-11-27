PH Refinery Comeback A Ruse To Deceive Nigerians, Group Alleges

Share

The Concerned Citizens of Nigeria yesterday disputed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)’s announcement that the Port Harcourt Refinery had begun operations.

The group claimed the announcement was “ a fluke, ruse designed to make Nigerians stop questioning the eternal deadlines that the organisation set”.

National Coordinator Mahmud Abdul in a statement yesterday alleged that the refinery had been converted into a blending plant and that NNPCL was planning to sell imported, substandard fuel.

The group said: “We are worried that NNPCL might have misled the country as it has yet to debunk a report it rather that bought ‘Cracked C5 petroleum resins’ and blended it with other products like Naphtha to sell to the Nigerian public as its own product.

“We invite you to note that this reported commencement of operations comes after shifts in dates on at least seven different occasions.”

