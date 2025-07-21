P’H Airport Records 1.5m Annual Traffic, Generates $641m In 3 Years

…operates 64 daily flights

Contrary to belief that many of the country’s airports are running at a loss, the Port Harcourt International Airport generated $641 million between 2021 and 2024.

The Regional General Manager, South South and Airport Manager of Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo International Airport (PHIA), Omagwa, Mrs. Ifesinachi Ezike, made the disclosure to New Telegraph at the weekend.

In a presentation, she said the airport generated N2,141,273,717.79 ($109,949.39) in 2021 and N10,643,614,713.83 ($ 71,112.08) in 2024.

According to her, a total of N 7,465,086,663.73 ($171,668.78) was generated between January and June 2025, having generated N 1,988,772,170.57 ($4,073.52) in January and N1,284,877,729.02 ($ 11,668.20 in June.

She said the Port Harcourt International Airport established in 1978 was designed to bolster connectivity in Rivers State and underpin economic expansion and has undergone significant modernization, now serving approximately 1.5 million passengers annually across domestic and international routes.

It supports 64 daily flights with major airlines like Lufthansa and Qatar Airways. In her SWOT analysis, Ezike identified as Strengths, the airport’s strategic location in Nigeria’s economic hub, growing air travel demand in Nigeria and Africa, world-class international passenger and cargo terminals, annual passenger traffic capacity of about one million and extensive land mass of over 2,687 hectares for expansion.

Challenges of the authority, she said, were aging infrastructure and inadequate facilities, reliance on manual operations and high operational costs, limited international airline operations (only 4 international), heavy dependence on aviationrelated income and aging staff demographic and need for continuous training.

She noted that Opportunities included diversification into non-aeronautical revenue like hotels, technology adoption for efficiency and passenger experience, potential to become a regional aviation hub for West Africa, expanding cargo handling to capitalize on e-commerce and available land for airline home base facilities.

She listed Threats like economic downturn impacts traffic and purchasing power, increasing competition from other regional airports, security challenges impacting operations and safety, cost and availability of spare parts for operations and fuel price volatility affecting airline profitability.

“Port Harcourt International Airport has met over 75 per cent of the NCAA requirements for aerodrome certification, with the aerodrome manual and SOPs already developed and approved,” she said, adding that critical gaps to close for aerodrome license issuance are construction of a taxiway lane to the isolated aircraft parking bay, implementation of airfield lighting CAT 2, installation of conventional taxi way lighting and construction of a ground handling equipment bay.

She further said the rationale for the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model of airport development is improved Infrastructure as PPPs enable project delivery without sole reliance on public funds, increased efficiency since private sector expertise enhances project efficiency and quality, sharing of risks distributed by PPPs thereby reducing the burden on governments, innovation and cost savings as private involvement drives innovation, technology, and cost efficiencies. The other one is enhanced service delivery.