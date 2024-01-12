PGF Meeting Silent on Akeredolu’s Death

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the umbrella of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) on Wednesday night met in Abuja, but were silent on the death of their colleague, former governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu. Akeredolu, who was a second term APC governor, died last month. He was a prominent member of the PGF and was the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF). The PGF also expressed concerns on how the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, is being vilified.

According to them, the issue of financial impropriety against the minister was a mere allegation and should be treated so. The APC governors, who were 13 in number, pledged their allegiance to President Bola Tinubu, stating that they would support all his policies. Speaking to journalists af- ter the closed door meeting that lasted for three hours, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma said, the essence of the meeting was to look at the issues and policies of the government.

“This is our first meeting since the beginning of this year and the meeting gave us the opportunity to review what is going on in the country and also agree on how best to continue to support our government and our party with a view to maximising the benefits of current policies of our administration. “The Progressive Governors’ Forum is united in supporting the APC administration ably led by President Asiwaju Tinubu.

We will continue to support him, we will take his policies to the grassroots and as sub-national leaders of our great party, ensure that our people come on the same page with the thinking of the government whose primary objective is to secure the country and provide adequate welfare to the good people of our dear country, he said. On the issue of allegations of financial impropriety against Edu, Uzodinma said: “The only perfect being we have observed and noticed is the Almighty God. The functions of government include encouraging good things and good appointees and discouraging bad things and bad appointees.

What you just said, it’s just an allegation and in the wisdom of the president, it is being investigated, it is after the investigation is completed and the report made available to the government, that the government will now take final decision. So don’t be in a hurry and don’t allow any sickness like anxiety cirrhosis.” Speaking on the preparation of APC in the off-season governorship election, Uzodinma said: “Our party is prepared to go into any election anytime.”