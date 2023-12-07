P&G Announces Exit From Nigeria As Economy Woes Continues

Procter & Gamble (P&G), a major multinational company in Nigeria has announced its departure from the country due to the ongoing economic downturn.

This has, however, posed a great threat to workers as it’s set to let go of over 5,000 jobs, highlighting a broader trend of foreign businesses exiting the nation.

This departure adds to a growing list of multinational companies exiting Nigeria due to a challenging operating environment.

Some of the companies that have exited the country are Surest Foam Limited, Mufex, Framan Industries, MZM Continental, Nipol Industries, Moak Industries and Stone Industries.

This follows GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria’s recent plans to leave after 51 years of operations.

Muda Yusuf, the chief operating officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), emphasized the impact of intensified industry competition and declining consumer purchasing power, citing reasons for P&G’s move.

He also pointed out the challenges posed by the recent devaluation of the naira, illustrating the harsh realities of the Nigerian market.

“The impact of the market on the company’s overall net worth is due to two key factors intensified competition within the industry and a declining consumer purchasing power. Businesses with foreign exchange exposure are struggling,” he said.

P&G confirmed plans to shift its Nigerian operations to an import-only model due to unfavourable macroeconomic conditions.

Andre Schulten, P&G’s chief financial officer, revealed the difficulties of creating dollar value in markets like Nigeria and Argentina, impacting the company’s operations.

The multinational giant, known for brands like Always and Ariel soap, had previously invested millions in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, including the establishment of a $300 million ultra-modern plant in Ogun State in 2017.

However, the company was shut down a year later, citing operational restructuring, despite its potential to boost job creation and improve Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

While the exit might not significantly impact P&G’s overall portfolio worth $85 billion, the move deeply saddened insiders familiar with the company, stating missed opportunities for substantial investments in the past.

Rapidly rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and foreign exchange volatility have profoundly affected input costs, operating expenses, and overall business profitability in Nigeria.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) reported a spike in job losses in the manufacturing sector, attributing the trend to an unfriendly business environment stemming from policy changes and currency challenges.