PforR: Senegalese Officials In Nigeria To Understudy Success Story

…as Bagudu lauds World Bank’s support

Following the successful implementation of World Bank’s Programme-for-Results (PforR) instrument, a group of Senegalese delegation has arrived Nigeria to understudy the country’s success story.

A statement from the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning yesterday said the leader of the delegation, who is the Technical Advisor of the Senegalese Ministry of Health, Abibou Ndiaye, stated that they were at the Ministry to learn from Nigeria’s experience in implementing various Programmes for Results across the country.

The Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action delegation is on a study tour to Nigeria to learn from Nigeria’s experiences, pitfalls, and successes in implementing the Pfor R programmes. Receiving the visitors in his office, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, praised the Programme-for-Results (PforR) instrument of the World Bank for its role in delivering social amenities effectively to Nigerians.

The programme introduced by the World Bank in 2015 in Nigeria is a fiduciary strengthening instrument aimed at enhancing state capacity for accountability, transparency, and sustainable programme delivery.

Bagudu noted that Nigeria had participated in several Programmes for Results in the fields of health, governance, and economic empowerment with notable success.