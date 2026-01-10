Amidst the Controversy rocking the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bayelsa State Chapter, Pastor Samuel Ukweni, Secretary, PFN South-South Zone has confirmed that there was actually an election where Pastor Tam Seth Eyedoude, the chairman-elect was declared winner.

Recall that an unsigned petition had gone viral recently claiming that Pastor Eyedoude, imposed himself on PFN members.

But, the Zonal Secretary, in a statement made available to this reporter on Friday, stated that all due processes were followed before Eyedoude emerged as the chairman -elect.

The statement stated in part: On disqualification of Rev. Timiebi Kiyaramo as SAC member, Article 12(3) was quoted, which states below; “the Zonal Executive Councils shall coordinate, supervise and direct the activities of the State Chapters in their respective zones with the sole purpose of achieving the aims and objectives of the Fellowship.

“However, it is worthy to note that the list was published, petitions and corrections were made and the final approved list published several days before the elections.

“No objection was raised as regards the exclusion of Rev. Timiebi Kiyaramo from the list. “Article 13 empowers the State Chairman in consultation with respective Zonal National Vice Presidents to nominate members of State Advisory Councils for the National President’s approval.

“Such nominees must be credible leaders, who are above board and in accordance with the established guidelines, set by the National Headquarters of the Fellowship.