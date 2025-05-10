PFN Warns Clerics Against Frolicking With Politicians

Share

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has cautioned Christian clerics against frequenting the homes of politicians and singing their praises for financial or material gain, describing the act as unbiblical and a deviation from ministerial ethics.

This admonition was given by the PFN Chairman, Anambra State Chapter, Bishop Moses Ezedebego, during the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected executives of the PFN Idemili North Chapter Council (Men and Women Wing), held at Glory Point Assembly, Awada Obosi.

Bishop Ezedebego decried the growing trend of ministers seeking favours from political office holders under the guise of spiritual ministration, noting that such conduct demeans the revered office of the clergy.

“As the election season approaches in Anambra State, ministers of the Gospel must be cautious. Do not go to the homes of political aspirants just to sing their praises for peanuts. That is sycophancy. Politicians may offer you money, but at the cost of your integrity,” he said.

He reminded the clerics of their sacred role, citing biblical precedent where kings sought the counsel of prophets and priests—not the other way around.

“You are kingmakers. From biblical times, kings sought the help and blessings of priests. A clergy may not have wealth, but you have contentment. Let your integrity shape your destiny,” Bishop Ezedebego stressed.

While inaugurating the Idemili North Local Executive Council (LEC), the bishop urged the new leaders to emulate the servant-leadership style of Jesus Christ, whom he described as the ultimate model of selfless leadership.

“Leadership is not about position, but about responsibility. Christ’s leadership was sacrificial and focused on serving others, unlike the self-serving style often seen in the political arena today,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Special Guest of Honour and Member representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Harris Uche Okonkwo, lauded the PFN for its spiritual and moral contributions to governance.

He encouraged the body to continue partnering with key stakeholders in nation-building, emphasizing the need for leaders to put God first in all their endeavours.

In his welcome address, the newly inaugurated Chairman of PFN Idemili North, Emeka Elukposi, flanked by his wife Chinyere Elukposi (Chairperson of the Women’s Wing), praised the achievements of the outgoing executives led by Ifeanyichukwu Enekwachi and Mrs. Enekwachi.

He pledged to promote unity among Pentecostal churches, raise the standard of excellence, and work toward establishing a permanent PFN Secretariat in the LGA.

In a major development during the event, Archbishop Dr. Onyeka Nzekwesi, CEO of Pineleaf Estate and Properties Ltd and Chairman of the Inauguration Committee, donated a parcel of land for the proposed Secretariat.

He testified to the blessings he had received through his consistent support of PFN programmes and projects.

Other speakers, including the PFN Secretary for Idemili North, Dr. Mathew Ugbo; 2nd Vice Chairman and Planning Committee Chair, Rev. Gilbert Ihemnacho; and Prophet Austine Meche of Prophetic Reformation Outreach, echoed the warning against clerics aligning with politicians for “stomach infrastructure,” asserting that true men of God are apolitical kingmakers who must offer godly counsel without compromise.

Highlights of the event included the administration of oaths of allegiance, unveiling of the chapter’s bye-laws, cake cutting, prophetic declarations, and goodwill messages from PFN stakeholders and spiritual leaders.

