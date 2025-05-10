PFN To Clergymen: Stop Frolicking With Politicians

Share

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has advised Clerics against flocking around politicians or political office holders to sing their praises because of financial or material benefits saying that it was against Ministerial ethics and biblical principles.

Speaking at Glory Point Assembly, Awada Obosi, Anambra State during the inauguration ceremony of PFN Idemili North Chapter Council Men and Women Executives, the Chairman PFN Anambra State, Bishop Moses Ezedebego discouraged clergymen from going to politicians in the guise to minister to them saying that it degrades the prestigious office of the priest.

“As election draws near in Anambra State, Ministers of the Gospel should beware of politicians. Do not go to the house of political office seekers to sing their praises so that you will receive peanuts. That is sycophancy. Politicians may give you money but your integrity is gone.

“You are a kingmaker. From the bible times kings go to the priests to seek spiritual help or their blessings not the other way round. A clergy may not have money but you have contentment. Let your integrity control your destiny,” said the prelate.

Inaugurating the Idemili North Local Executive Council (LEC) he admonished them to embrace the Servant- Leadership style of Jesus Christ as the ultimate model.

Leadership is beyond position but responsibility. Servant -Leadership introduced by Jesus Christ is selfless and willing to sacrifice all for the care of his followers unlike what is seen in the political arena of the world system where people scramble for political power because of selfish interests and what to accumulate,” said Bishop Ezedebego.

Moreover, a Special Guest of Honor, House of Representatives Member for Idemili North & South Constituency, Hon Harris Uche Okonkwo acknowledged the contributions of PFN at the various Government levels urging them to continue to partner with other Stakeholders in Nation building. He also urged leaders to continue to put God first if they intend to achieve lasting success in all their endeavors.

Earlier in his welcome address, the new Chairman PFN Idemili North, Rev. Emeka Elukposi, flanked by his wife, Rev Mrs Chinyere Elukposi(Chairperson of the Women Wing) after eulogizing the achievements of the immediate past chapter PFN Chairman, Rev Ifeanyichukwu and Pastor Mrs Enekwachi and other members of the LEC and Local Advisory Council (LAC) pledged to strengthen the unity of pentecostals, Raise the bar of excellence and Establish a PFN permanent Secretariat within Idemili North LGA.

Moreover, the Inauguration Chairman, CEO Pineleaf Estate and Properties Limited,Archbishop Dr. Onyeka Nzekwesi donated land for the Idemili North PFN Secretariat testifying to the glory of God that he is a beneficiary of sowing into PFN programs and projects.

The wealth creator, Archbishop Dr Onyeka Nzekwesi, the Idemili North PFN Secretary, Dr Mathew Ugbo, 2nd Vice Chairman/Chairman Inauguration planning committee, Rev Gilbert Ihemnacho, Former Idemili North LGA PFN Chairman, Pastor Ifeanyichukwu Enekwachi, Prophet Austine Meche of Prophetic Reformation Outreach also discouraged clergymen from running around politicians for stomach infrastructure in the name of praying for them saying that clergymen were king makers who supposed to be apolitical but available to offer godly counsel to both leaders and the people.

Highlights of the event include administration of oath of allegiance, launching of Bye law, cutting of cake, Prophetic declarations from PFN fathers and Stakeholders among others.

