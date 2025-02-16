PFN re-elects Wale Oke as president

Share

Bishop Wale Oke, has been re-elected, for a second term as President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

The National Advisory Council consisting of past presidents of the fellowship and some fathers of faith were the ones who voted in the election, according to reports.

Oke was reported to have won with three votes, as he got a total of 15 votes while his opponent and deputy, Archbishop John Praise Daniel got 12 votes; as he was also not voted back to the position of Deputy President which he contested for after not getting the required votes for the position of the President.

This is because the deputy had no business contesting against Bishop Oke. After all, over the years the presidents of the PFN always had the grace of another term if they wished, noted a report by Church Times.

The position of the Deputy was won by the immediate past National Secretary, Rev, Cosmos Ilechukwu, while the position of the National Secretary was won by Bishop David Bakare who was the immediate past National Deputy Secretary and Rev. Sam Aboyeji was re-elected the National Treasurer.

Sunday Telegraph reached one of the top executives, who at the time press did not respond to giving his comment on the outcome of the election.

