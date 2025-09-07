PFN President, Wale Oke Turns 69

The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and the Presiding Bishop, as well as the Founder and President of Christ Life Churches Worldwide, Bishop Francis Wale Oke will be 69, years old tomorrow, Monday.

Oke who is also the President, Sword of the Spirit Ministries, raised and anointed by God for mass evangelism, church planting and to empower believers for the end-time move of God answered the call of God on his life in December 1975, and stepped into full time Ministry on the 17th of May, 1982 after his university education and since then he has not looked back.

He started the Sword of the Spirit Ministries , also known as Christ Life Church, and the publication of The Sword of the Spirit magazine in May 1980, at the inception of the church.

Bishop Oke, has conducted mass crusades in every part of Nigeria, and several nations of Africa with God’s manifestations of salvation, healings , miracles, signs and wonders, with testimonies overflowing.

Besides, he is a conference and convention speaker across Nigeria, Africa, Europe, Asia, North America, Russia and Eastern Europe.

He hosts a daily instagram broadcast tagged ‘The Voice of the Lord’, and is the founder of The Sword Media Network (SMNET), a cable and internet media network reaching the entire world with the glorious gospel of Jesus Christ.

Bishop Francis is the host of the annual Holy Ghost Convention since 1983, and

God’s End-Time Army Conference since 1983.

An author, he has written several books, including best sellers “Alone With God”, Walking In God’s Covenant, The Precious Blood of Jesus, Stepping Into Greatness, The Weapons of Our Warfare and several others.

Further, he is the author of the annual devotional, Change from Glory to Glory

In 2003, Bishop Oke and his wife Victoria, founded Dorcas Oke Hope Alive Initiative (DOHAL) a humanitarian Non-Government Organization (NGO) which reaches out to the youth and children of Africa on health issues, humanitarian and poverty alleviation concerns, in memory of their late daughter, Dorcas, who passed on some years back.

Before becoming the National President of the PFN, Bishop Oke has been a member of the leadership.

He started as the National Vice President, the South West, of the PFN, from 2005-2013, and the National Deputy President from 2017-2021.

He was unanimously elected as the 7th President of the PFN on March 2, 2021, during the Fellowship’s Biennial Convention in Enugu, Enugu State.

Due to his meritorious service, he was re-elected as the 8th President on February 2025,during the 18th Biennial Convention in Abuja.

He studied engineering at the University of Lagos, the President of the International Bible College of Ministries and Seminary (IBCOMS) with main campus in Ibadan, the Chairman of His Kingdom House Publishers Ltd and the Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan (PCU).

Bishop Francis Wale Oke is married to Dr. Mrs. Victoria Olufemi O’Tokunbo Oke, and they are blessed with two children, Dorcas and Isaac who pastors the New Generation Christ Life Churches with its headquarters at Lekki, Lagos.