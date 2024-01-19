PFN President Visits Ibadan Explosion Site, Consoles Govt, Affected Residents

Bishop Francis Wale Oke, President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, lamented the devastating impacts of the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Tuesday evening while condoling all the affected victims.

Bishop Oke, who arrived the site at Dejo Oyelese Close, Adeyi Street, Bodija, Ibadan, Thursday evening, expressed empathy over the level of devastation that has reportedly claimed five lives with 74 people injured, and about 50 houses damaged, was received by Prof. Temitope Alonge (Chairman, Oyo State Covid-19 Task Force and ex-CMD of the UCH, Ibadan); Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi; Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security Matters, Fatai Owoseni; and a Director of the Federal Road Safety Commission coordinating the recovery efforts.

The clergyman, who is the Presiding Bishop of Sword of The Spirit Ministries, described the incident as extremely sad and grievous, praying that God may heal the wounds of the affected residents and give the state government the wisdom, courage and resources to address the situation.

On the entourage of the PFN President were: the Presiding Bishop of Victory International Church Worldwide, Bishop Taiwo Adelakun, and many other Pastors in the PFN.

Moved by the level of losses seen, Oke expressed reservations about the decision of the alleged mining company to store explosives in a residential area, saying that the accident that happened could have been averted if greater value had been accorded human lives.

He therefore tasked the security agencies to keep track of activities of the miners and borehole drillers, as well as, well diggers in the state in a bid to avert a recurrence. He also said that he would want a thorough investigation to be carried out to unearth more facts about the horrific incident.

Bishop Oke commended Governor Seyi Makinde who was said to have gone to Abuja to brief President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the incident, for his swift response and for mobilizing the first responders to the scene of the blast.

He nevertheless called on the Federal Government to “be more decisive in dealing with the horrible level of corruption that has pervaded every stratum of the Nigerian society which has allowed this and several horrible disasters currently afflicting our society, resulting in the death of several innocent citizens.”

While appealing to the state and federal government to rise to the occasion by giving necessary support to the affected families and businesses in the area, he also advised that full safety protocols should be deployed in order to mitigate both the immediate and remote impacts of the explosion on human lives and the environment.

While assuring the affected people, the government and the residents of the state of continued prayers by the PFN and other Christian bodies in the country, Bishop Oke advised the residents’ association and the security agencies to keep track of those living in their midst.