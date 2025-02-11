PFN Leadership: CCMI Rejects Distorted Report On Wole Oke

Share

The Church of God Mission International (CGMI) has disclaimed a distorted report ascribed to the General Overseer of the Church, Arch Bishop Margret Benson-Idahosa on the leadership of the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wole Oke.

The Church said the story published in one of the national papers, not New Telegraph, with the title “Rumbling in PFN: Why Bishop Wale Oke May Not Be Reelected”, was a misrepresentation of the statement made by Bishop Idahosa.

The CCMI in a press statement signed by T .H. Ekiyor, CGMI’s Director of Administration, which was made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo State , said the supposed remarks were distorted from a light-hearted comment made during a birthday celebration for Bishop David Oyedepo last year.

The statement read in part: “The Church of God Mission International (CGMI) has strongly rejected the false claims made by a national paper, titled, “Rumbling in PFN: Why Bishop Wale Oke May Not Be Reelected.

“The article inaccurately stated that Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa, the spiritual leader of CGMI, expressed disappointment in the leadership of Bishop Wale Oke, President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

“CGMI clarified that the report was entirely false, misleading, and misrepresented. The church emphasized that Archbishop Benson-Idahosa had never made such statements.

“The supposed remarks were distorted from a light-hearted comment made during a birthday celebration for Bishop David Oyedepo last year. During the event, Archbishop Benson-Idahosa jokingly noted that Bishop Oke had not been as present in her life as a son would be, a remark that had no connection to his leadership of PFN.

“The CGMI’ reiterated the church’s commitment to unity and integrity within the body of Christ. We are reaffirming our unwavering support for PFN and Bishop Wale Oke, recognizing his significant contributions to both the Fellowship and the Kingdom of God.

“CGMI also urged the public to exercise discernment and caution when encountering unverified reports, especially those attempting to create unnecessary controversy within the Christian faith.

“The church assured its members and the wider public of its steadfast dedication to serving God with transparency, humility, and love.”

