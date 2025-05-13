PFN Laments Nigeria’s Hardship

Share

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has raised concerns over the deepening economic and social challenges currently facing the country, calling for urgent divine intervention.

During the PFN National Executive Retreat, which is taking place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the National President of the Fellowship, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, declared that only God’s intervention could rescue Nigeria from its present difficulties.

The retreat, which also serves as the prelude to the 40th anniversary of the PFN scheduled for October 27, 2025, carries the theme “PFN: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.” The event, according to a statement by Akinwale Aboluwade, Director of Media and Publicity to Bishop Wale Oke, is focused on rededicating the nation to God for both spiritual and national renewal.

“This year marks 40 years since the PFN was founded. God has used the Fellowship in many ways to impact Nigeria,” Bishop Wale Oke said. “We are here to celebrate God’s goodness with praise, prayer, and the word. We believe God will use PFN as His instrument of mercy to deliver Nigeria.”

He stressed that Nigeria is currently at a critical juncture, pointing to widespread insecurity, economic instability, the declining value of the naira, and the increasing rate of emigration, often referred to as the “JAPA syndrome.”

He added, “We are at the threshold of history. Nigeria faces many existential threats, but we know the pillars of the earth belong to the Lord. If He steps in, there shall be light,” quoting 1 Samuel 2:8.

Bishop Wale Oke also highlighted the Church’s role in national healing, referencing 2 Chronicles 7:14. “The time to act is now. May the PFN be God’s instrument of mercy in this season,” he prayed, encouraging PFN members to use the retreat as an opportunity to strategize for the remaining three years of the current administration and to intensify their spiritual efforts at every level—national, state, and local.

“We must not continue like this. A change is coming, and though we don’t know how God will do it, we believe He answers prayers,” he said.

The statement concluded with a renewed call for prayer, repentance, and righteous living: “Nigeria needs healing. That’s why we are here. Through prayer, fasting, and the preaching of the Word, we can build a just society. Darkness cannot overcome light—there will be light at the end of the tunnel for Nigeria,” Bishop Oke said with optimism.

