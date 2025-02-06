PFN Hails Oborevwori for Completing Inherited Projects

Share

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has showered encomium on the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for stamping out inherited projects of his predecessors.

The newly elected chairman of its Delta State Chapter, Bishop Abos Willie, who led his team.to th Governor in Asaba yesterday congratulated him for the giant strides that had caught the attention of examiners and attracting awards.

He urged the Governor to sustain zero tolerance for shoddy projects and the bold step to stamp out the syndrome of abandonment of projects across the state.

He invited the Governor to the programmes of his administration, which include the value of the Holy Bible, religious harmony, integrity in Christianity and value of being born again,.

While sued for the support of the state government in achieving the set goals, Govrmor Oborevwori charger the elected officers and those in appointed public positions to always put the interest of the people first.

