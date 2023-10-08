PFN gives full support to Jimmy, Tolu’s installation

Founder of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Bishop Mike Okonkwo has said God does not use perfect instruments but uses individuals who may appear to be unqualified. Hence, he asked those not comfortable with the succession of late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya of The Fountain of Life Church by his two children to question God not him.

Okonkwo made the remarks at the recent installation of Pastors Jimmy Odukoya and Taiwo Odukoya-Ijogun as the Senior Pastor and Associate Pastor, at the church’s headquarters, Ilupeju, Lagos. Okonkwo who administered the vow, installed the duo in company of his wife, Bishop Peace and some Pentecostal leaders including President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke; Archbishop John Osa-Oni of Vineyard Christian Churches and Vice President, South West Zone, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and Bishop Humphrey Erumaka of Word- base Assembly.

At the service, Okonkwo the fourth National President of PFN stated: “Fountain may I introduce to you, your Senior Pastor and the Associate Pastor, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and Pastor Tolu Odukoya. Give them a good God bless you, come on celebrate them.

When I was sitting down there the Holy Spirit reminded me that several years ago myself and big mummy (Okonwo’s wife, Bishop Peace) laid hands on your dad and your mum when the Fountain was started and today God has kept me alive to lay hands on two of you. “You will do great things, you will not be small, nations are waiting for you, and you will never be stranded…

Fountain is a new season, I want you to honour them, I want you to pray for them, I want you to bless them. “Listen to me God does not use perfect instruments, it has been people who are in the natural eyes, you will say they are not qualified, that’s how God does His things. If you are angry go and question Him not me.

But I assure you the evidence you will see in their lives will speak for them.” Meanwhile, Okonwko charged the siblings to preach the truth without wavering, live the gospel they preach, while rejoicing before God, holding praise, worship and the authority of God in their spirits even in the face of attacks that are bound to come against them.

Oke who delivered the sermon, recalled how Pastor Jimmy narrated how his late father transferred the mantle to him before his passage, noted: “If Pastor Jimmy is not the right person God is too organised to allow that accident, if you call it accident. God would have arranged it for Jimmy to be far away somewhere, but He organised, He orchestrated it so that the last four months of Pastor Taiwo’s life was with Jimmy.”