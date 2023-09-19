PFN Deputy President Dedicates Defence Headquarters’ Chapel

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, represented by the National Deputy President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Archbishop JohnPraise Daniel led other clerics to dedicate the newly built defence headquarters chapel in Abuja.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, who is from Southern Kaduna, was commended for the initiative of building and furnishing the chapel within 56 days of being in office.

The chapel was described as a symbol of hope and courage for the brave officers who put their lives on the line daily to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity.