PFN Denounces Smear Campaign Against President, Bishop Oke

Share

The National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Dr Emmah Gospel Isong, has strongly condemned recent attempts to undermine the leadership of its (PFN) President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, labelling the efforts as baseless and driven by selfish political motives.

The PFN stakeholder expressed outrage over the negative media campaign allegedly aimed at discrediting Bishop Wale Oke’s tenure, describing the allegations as unfounded, emphasizing that attempts to distort the truth and sow discord within the fellowship will ultimately fail.

In response to a publication on Sunday, January 26, titled: “Rumbling in PFN: Why Bishop Wale Oke may not be re-elected,” Dr Isong clarified the misrepresentation of remarks attributed to Archbishop Margaret Idahosa.

According to him, the report falsely suggested that the Archbishop accused Bishop Wale Oke of failing to fulfil promises.

Dr Isong refuted the claims, explaining that Archbishop Idahosa’s comments during Dr David Oyedepo’s 70th birthday celebration were lighthearted and not meant as a criticism.

“Mama Idahosa was teasing Bishop Wale Oke like a mother speaking to her son, asking him not to forget or abandon her. It was a joke, not an accusation,” he said.

He described the publication as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the president’s image ahead of the February 2025 biennial conference, where Bishop Wale Oke is eligible for re-election after completing his first two-year term. He then lauded Bishop Oke’s leadership achievements as including: “Unprecedented levels of unity and friendship across its 36 state chapters and 774 local government chapters; youth development;

Infrastructure development; spiritual revitalization; and strengthened administration”.

Dr Isong dismissed accusations of incompetence as baseless, calling the report a “misfired propaganda piece.” He emphasized that PFN leadership is chosen through prayer and divine guidance, not public politicking. “Our election process is seamless and guided by the Holy Spirit.

Leaders like Bishop Wale Oke rise through the ranks, proving their commitment and dedication. The PFN has never chosen its leaders wrongly,” Dr. Isong stated.

He further reiterated the strong bond between Bishop Wale Oke and Archbishop Idahosa, describing it as a relationship akin to that of a mother and son. “Mama Idahosa’s remarks were taken out of context. She has always been a pillar of support for the PFN and its president,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: