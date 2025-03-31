PFN Condemns Uromi Killings, Demands Justice

Share

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has condemned the killing of 16 travelling hunters intercepted by local vigilantes in Uromi community, Esan North Local Government Area of Edo state.

In an interview with journalists in Kaduna yesterday, the National Secretary of PFN, Bishop David Bakare, called for thorough investigations into the ungodly act to ensure that the perpetrators are fished out and brought to justice.

The clergyman however appealed against reprisal attacks, pointing out that two wrongs cannot make a right.

He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and urged the authorities to ensure that the culprits are brought to book to serve as deterrent to future occurances.

“We strongly condemn this barbaric and ungodly act of killing travellers under any circumstances.

The right thing was to hand them over to law enforcement agents for proper investigation and legal action.”

