PFN Condemns Hamas Militants’ Attack On Israel

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has condemned the gruesome attack on innocent civilians in Israel by Hamas Militants from Gaza.

The attack which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, was carried out by the militants who entered Israel by land, sea, and air with some using paragliders.

In a statement issued by its National Bureau of Publicity, the PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, who spoke on behalf of PFN, expressed shock over the incident, which he described as a terrorist attack against unarmed and defenseless civilians.

He said, “our hearts are gripped by a profound sense of sorrow and outrage as the PFN strongly condemns the horrific and brutal killings that unfolded in the early hours of Saturday morning in Israel.

“We condemn this act of unprecedented evil against humanity. Innocent civilians, Israeli citizens, and other citizens of the world found themselves under siege in their homes, offices, world, and places of business, and celebrations. This is unspeakable terror; the boundaries of humanity have been crossed.

“The PFN stands in solidarity with the people of Israel, against whom this horrific terror has been unleashed. We commiserate with you. Our prayers are with you in this hour of darkness.

“The PFN calls upon all people of goodwill everywhere, to unequivocally condemn this atrocious act by Hamas because it is an affront to the principles of peace, love, respect for human dignity, and peaceful coexistence that are the very essence of our shared humanity.

“We stand with the people of Israel in this difficult time. We stand for justice, and we stand against the forces of darkness that seek to destroy the fabric of our human family.

“We pray that the Almighty God will grant succor to those who are grieving and wisdom to the leaders in this time of unprecedented terror.

May peace reign in Israel and all over the world”, the release said.