PFN Charges Tinubu, New Ministers On Solutions To Economic Challenges

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the newly appointed ministries with developing strategies to reduce the difficulties brought by the removal of fuel subsidy.

What Nigerians want to see, according to PFN’s National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke who spoke with newsmen on the state of the nation on Friday at a three-day retreat in Ibadan, Oyo State, is solutions to their problems.

Bishop Oke lamented the suffering endured by Nigerians over the previous eight years, describing it as traumatising due to kidnapping, banditry, and appalling corruption combined with the country’s economic difficulties.

He urged the President and the ministers to ease Nigerians’ suffering rather than escalating it.

READ ALSO:

The clergyman said, “Be conscious of the fact that they have been traumatised in the past. Let us apply olive oil, let us look at the issues of insecurity, and corruption and relieve Nigerians of their pains do not add to it.

“The President and the new cabinet members should fight insecurity, and economic wars for survival. Fight the wars, don’t wage war against Nigeria. Whether they voted for you or they did not vote for you, now politics is over, governance should begin.

“Let’s bring everybody together to fight the wars for survival. We should not add to their pains, we should fight their wars.

“Don’t make any set of people your target whether as a people, tribe or religion or based on ideology. This is over, bring everybody together to fight the wars as you are now the father of everybody.

“We are praying that you succeed. And to all Nigerians, the God who has been with us in the past and knows we are still having challenges, He is still on the throne. He is still with us.

“In fact, there is hope. Since we still live means there is hope. Nigeria is still one nation. Let’s join hands together to build the virile nation and move forward.”