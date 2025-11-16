President Bola Tinubu, his wife, Oluremi, and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, with the members of the National Assembly, have commended the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) for its various humanitarian services across the country and beyond. Also, the president appreciated the body for its prayers and support for successive governments in the country.

They gave the commendation during the awards night to celebrate the 40 years anniversary of the PFN held recently in Abuja. Others who felicitated the PFN were governors, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), members of the state House of Assembly, who commended the PFN for its persistent prayers, which are keeping the nation peaceful, stable, together, united, and strong.

Both President Tinubu and his wife were represented by his Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Dr. Daniel Bwala, and the wife of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mrs. Salamatu Gbajabiamila, respectively, described PFN as a light and voice of hope, a force for unity, and a source of moral and spiritual strength for the nation. They maintained that PFN has contributed and is contributing positively to nationbuilding as well as raising and developing godly leaders who are transforming the country. The duo appreciated PFN and its members for their continuous prayers, their faith, and support for the administration. They praised PFN for its enduring role in nationbuilding, dialogue, and moral leadership.

They said,” We appreciate PFN and their members for their continuous prayers for their unwavering faith, and support to this administration. PFN has remained a light pointing the Nation towards truth, integrity, and love, and PFN leaders and their members have contributed to nation-building. We thank God for the progress of PFN and its positive contributions in all ramifications. It is a great thing to celebrate 40years of God’s faithfulness; it is a testimony to dedication, perseverance, and unwavering faith in the power of God to transform lives, the nation, and communities.

Over the years, PFN has been more than an organisation; it has been a voice of hope, a force for unity, and a source of moral and spiritual strength for our nation. Your prayers, your compassion, and your examples have encouraged millions and helped to shape a more peaceful and God fearing society. We acknowledged the vision and sacrifice of the founding fathers and the steadfast leadership that has carried the legacy forward. PFN has remained a light pointing the Nation towards truth, integrity, and love.

This celebration is not about looking back with gratitude only; it’s also about renewed purpose. Let us continue to work together, the church, the community, and government, to build a Nigeria guided by faith, unity, and hope for the next generation.” President Tinubu, however, admits that there are communities in Nigeria that, because of their faith, have been subject to one form of problem or the other.