PFL Africa: Ukah, Niedermayr Face Off In Congo Ahead Historic Clash

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has officially kicked off the countdown to its highly anticipated debut season in Africa with an open workout session held in Kinshasa, Congo.

The event featured Nigerian standout Juliet Ukah and South African rising star Ceileigh Niedermayr, who are set to face off in a Women’s Strawweight Showcase bout at PFL Africa: Cape Town on Saturday, July 19, at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Held at the Champions Academy RDC Gym, the open workout gave fans and media in attendance a thrilling preview of what to expect on fight night.

Both fighters showcased their striking, grappling, and conditioning skills in a spirited public training session, followed by their first official face-off — setting the stage for one of the most eagerly awaited bouts on the card.

Ukah expressed her excitement about being part of history. “I’m very happy to be on the first PFL Africa card, and my fight with Ceileigh is going to be an e x c i t i n g o n e , ” she said.

“ W e ’ r e representing two of Africa’s biggest MMA nations, and this is our chance to put African MMA on the global stage. I believe I have more experience and better striking skills.

I expect to get the finish, but I’m also ready to go three rounds if needed. Ceileigh, let’s bring out the best in each other and show the world the strength of African women in MMA.”

Ceileigh Niedermayr, equally proud of the opportunity, emphasised her commitment to martial arts and readiness for the challenge.