PFL Africa: Ukah, Niedermayr Face-Off At Open Workout In Congo, Ahead Of Cape Town Event

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced an open workout ahead of the debut of the inaugural season of PFL Africa.

The PFL Africa is set to take place on Saturday, July 19 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town, South Africa.

The open workout took place at the Champions Academy RDC Gym in Kinshasa, Congo, and featured Nigeria’s Juliet Ukah and South Africa’s Ceileigh Niedermayr.

The two PFL Africa stars will face off in a Showcase Women’s Strawweight bout at PFL Cape Town.

In front of the fans and media in attendance, Ukah and Niedermayr showcased their skills in a public training session before facing off for the first time ahead of their highly anticipated showdown.

Ukah said: “I’m very happy to be on the first PFL Africa card, and my fight with Ceileigh is going to be an exciting one.

“We’re going to be representing the two biggest MMA nations in Africa, and we want to help put African MMA in the global spotlight.

“Compared to her, I think I’m the more experienced fighter and the better striker, so I’m comfortable wherever the fight goes.

“I expect to get the finish, but I don’t mind going to a third round if needed. Ceileigh, let’s bring out the best in each other and show the world how well African women can fight.”

On her part, Niedermayr said: “It’s truly an honor to be part of the first-ever women’s fight in PFL Africa.

“This fight camp isn’t just about preparing for my next opponent — it’s a reflection of my lifelong dedication to martial arts.

“I’m always pushing myself to grow, to evolve, and to become the best fighter I can be. On fight night, I’m bringing a new level of Smiley Savagery to the SmartCage.

I have a lot of respect for Juliet as a fighter, and I welcome the chance to test myself against her, but I don’t think she’s ever faced anyone like me. I’m expecting an exciting, high-level battle and I’m ready for it.”

The historic PFL Cape Town event will kick off the 2025 PFL Africa Tournament, featuring First Round matchups in the Heavyweight and Bantamweight divisions.

The event will also be headlined by five must-see PFL Champions Series bouts, including a Middleweight World Championship main event between titleholder Johnny “Pressure” Eblen (16-0) and challenger Costello “The Spaniard” van Steenis (16-3).

Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketpro. PFL Cape Town begins at 4:30 PM SAST/10:30 AM EST with the PFL Africa Tournament, followed by the PFL Champions Series, which begins at 8:30 PM SAST / 2:30 PM EST. A U.S. broadcast partner will be announced shortly.

