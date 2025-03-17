Pfizer Moves To Shut Operations In Nigeria, Lays Off Employees

Share

Global pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, has shut down its commercial operations in Nigeria, rendering its commercial employees redundant.

An online news paltform, West Africa Weekly, said internal company correspondence indicated that affected employees received formal redundancy notifications, signalling a major restructuring of Pfizer’s business model in the country.

The documents suggest that the company is moving forward with layoffs but has yet to finalise employee severance packages.

An email dated January 13, signed by Olubukola Oparinde, Manager People Experience, SSA Biopharma, acknowledged employee concerns during discussions about the shutdown and stated that further feedback from leadership would be provided.

Employees were issued redundancy notification letters, which they were required to acknowledge, confirming that they had been informed of their job losses.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

