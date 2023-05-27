Pfizer Installs Telemedicine System For Breast Cancer Management In Nigeria

To bridge the care gap while improving access to quality healthcare for breast cancer patients in Nigeria, Pfizer has installed a Telemedicine Centre at the National Hospital in Abuja. Speaking at the launch, Dr. Kodjo Soroh, Medical Director East and West Africa Pfizer, stated: “Oncology is a key therapeutic area for Pfizer, and we are relentless in delivering medical breakthroughs that have the potential to change patients’ lives significantly.

‘‘With the paucity of medical professionals because of brain drain, leaving only a few oncologists available to manage patients with breast cancer in Nigeria, the need for telemedicine to provide and support cancer care when distance separates cannot be overemphasized.

‘‘For Pfizer, installing the telemedicine centre is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to changing the lives of people with breast cancer for the better from treatment to helping to remove barriers to equitable care and beyond. Pfizer has supported patients and the breast cancer community for more than 20 years and our goals are clear: powering more treatment options, and more breakthroughs, for everyone.”

The Chief Medical Director, National Hospital Abuja, Dr. Mohammad Raji Mahmoud said, “Oncology centres are few in the country with less than 15 oncology centres serving cancer patients in the whole country. Of these centres, only five have radiotherapy machines that are owned by the government.

‘‘Out of these five, only the machines at National Hospital Abuja are currently functional. Radiation therapy is an essential component of breast cancer treatment. In a populous country such as Nigeria, access to care for cancer patients is severely limited.’’