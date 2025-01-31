PFI: OCP Africa, Stakeholders Chart Path To Strengthen Proces

Share

Food security and sovereignty for Nigeria and Africa took center stage during a high-level visit by a delegation of Nigerian stake – holders to OCP Africa.

The delegation, which comprised key representatives from the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI), Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), and the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN), was led by the Managing Director of MoFI, Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang (PhD).

The group was warmly received by the management team of OCP Africa, led by its Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Mohamed Hettiti, at the company’s headquarters in Casablanca, Morocco.

The discussions focused on strengthening the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) to ensure continued sustainability and alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s food security and food sovereignty agenda.

With the improvements in PFI 1.0 and PFI 2.0 serving as a foundation, the parties explored strategic innovations for PFI 3.0, which aims to revolutionise Nigeria’s agricultural sector by enhancing the entire value chain.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian delegation, Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang expressed the country’s commitment to achieving food security and sovereignty through collaborative efforts with key industry stakeholders such as OCP Africa.

He highlighted the critical role of innovation and technology in addressing agricultural challenges, stating: ”For Nigeria to attain food sovereignty, we must invest in innovative platforms that integrate advanced agricultural practices, ensure fertiliser availability, and empower farmers. The PFI has demonstrated that public-private partnerships can deliver transformative results.

