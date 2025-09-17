PFI Facilitates Production, Distribution Of 128m Bags Of Fertiliser To Farmers

The Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) has facilitated the production of over 128 million bags of fertiliser, delivered directly to farmers across the country since its inception.

The figure confirmed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated ( MOFI) comes ahead of the November 2025 takeover of operational management from the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) by MOFI.

The MOFI statement confirms steady progress, noting that from 2022 to date in 2025, 48 distinct vessels delivered critical raw materials for fertiliser blending under the PFI.

In 2025 alone, 10 vessels are expected to discharge cargoes, accounting for more than 560,000 metric tonnes of inputs received at Nigerian ports.

” This steady inflow is laying the foundation for robust production and ensuring continuity of supply and stability across Nigeria’s fertiliser value chain”, MOFI said in a statement.

Dr Armstrong Ume Takang, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MOFI, said that the focus of PFI extends beyond mere volumes.

“We are meticulously building a system that can insulate farmers from global market shocks and instil the confidence needed for long-term agricultural planning.

“We see the PFI as a prime example of public–private collaboration that can solve complex national challenges, and its future is a testament to Nigeria’s capacity for strategic reform.”

“This strategic inflow has enabled consistent local production, with over 4.5 million MT of finished fertiliser produced between 2021 and 2024. Cumulatively, since its inception, the PFI has facilitated the production of over 128 million bags of fertiliser, delivered directly to farmers across the country”.

The Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) confirmed that a growing network of blending plants is key to this sustained output. “We have witnessed significant improvement in productive capacity since the PFI’s inception,” said Alhaji Sadiq Kassim, President of FEPSAN.

“The number of operational blending plants has increased to over 90 across the country, giving us a total blending capacity of up to 13 million metric tonnes.

“This capacity is a critical asset in ensuring fertiliser is consistently available for our farmers, bringing it closer to their farms and reducing transportation costs.”

Although the supply is robust, industry leaders acknowledge farmers’ concerns regarding rising prices in recent seasons. They clarify that these pressures are a direct result of foreign exchange volatility and global raw material costs, not local scarcity.

“To address these external pressures, the PFI is preparing for its third phase, PFI 3.0, which was endorsed at the August 2025 Stakeholder Roundtable in Abuja.

MOFI is set to take over operational management from the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) by November 2025. This transition is expected to strengthen governance and provide seamless continuity as the programme enters its next, more ambitious phase.