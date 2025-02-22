PFI, AEI Present Free JAMB Forms To Students In Lagos

Share

Following their cardinal objectives of helping indigent students attain quality education, two non-governmental organisations, People First Initiative (PFI) and Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI) have presented free JAMB forms to students writing this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Oshodi, Lagos State.

The distribution of the free forms held on Saturday was done after careful screening of their O’level results by the education committee of the two NGOs to determine the most qualified of them.

Speaking during the presentation, Eng Khayrudeen Kazeem encouraged students to choose courses that will guarantee them a brighter future and also should study hard for the forthcoming UTME for them to score high marks.

He further encouraged them not to be distracted in their studies even when they gained admission to study in higher institutions.

Also speaking, the executive director of the PFI, Amidu Arije, urged the students to make the organisations proud by coming out with flying colours in their examinations.

Arije said the free JAMB forms distribution is the second edition that the NGOs are organising.

He said 11 students benefited in the first edition, and out of them, 6 gained admission to the higher institution, with one of them scoring over 300, and that this year, 20 students benefited.

The PFI executive director disclosed that the organisations would continue to track the student’s progress in their academic pursuits as more scholarship programmes are in the pipeline for the best-performing students.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, Secretary of the AEI, Oshodi Unit, in his address to the beneficiaries, encouraged them to be good ambassadors of the two NGOs as they go out to write their UTME.

He also advised them to be studious as they plan to write their exams to make them score high marks that will earn them admission into higher institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Christiana Adeagbo thanked the organisers for the kind gesture describing it as timely in this hard economy.

She said the free form brings a higher sigh of relief to her and her colleagues, praying Almighty God bless them in manifolds.

