PFA Unveils Innovative Self-Service Options

Share

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a prominent Pension Fund Administration firm, has announced, via a webinar session, the relaunch of its comprehensive suite of self-service options.

According to a press release, the move forms part of the company’s ongoing efforts to empower clients by enlightening them on how they can conveniently leverage these tools to manage their pension accounts efficiently.

The statement said: “One of the self-service channels, MyPension Portal, offers customers a user-friendly platform to manage their pension details effortlessly.

The portal enables users to submit requests to update personal information, such as date of birth, name, employer details, address, and phone number.

Additionally, it facilitates easy requests for embassy letters related to travel and education, while providing the convenience of accessing and requesting statements at any time.

“Furthermore accessing the pension module on the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App enables users to view their pension account balance, track contributions and investment performance, monitor recent transactions and contributions and receive alerts for important pension account updates.”

Speaking at the session, Olumide Oyetan, the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, emphasised the firm’s dedication to transparency whilst improving the ease and efficiency of managing your pension fund.

He said: “The webinar session gave our customers the opportunity to understand and get acquainted with our self-service channels. Clients can enjoy the benefits of flexibility and independence.”

Oyetan further highlighted the firm’s dedication to leveraging technology to improve pension management for its clients, underscoring the availability of the selfservice channels 24/7 for checking account balances, updating personal details, or making enquiries seamlessly.

“Our self-service platforms mark a significant milestone in Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ efforts to provide more accessible and dependable service. Through these user-friendly platforms, we aim to not only meet but exceed clients’ expectations,” he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

