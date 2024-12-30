PFA Concludes Season 3 Of FUZE Talent Show

Share

The third season of the FUZE Talent Show ended on Saturday, 21 December 2024, with a dazzling finale that showcased Nigeria’s brightest young talents, according to a press release.

Organised by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, the event, which had as its theme, “Light it up,” lived up to its promise of being bigger and better, with a record-breaking prize pool of N50 million distributed among the winners.

The statement said: “The grand finale, held at Livespot Entertarium, Lekki, Lagos, featured extraordinary performances across various artistic fields, including music, dance, fashion, and technology.

The event drew an enthusiastic live audience and millions of viewers worldwide through live-streaming platforms.

“Esther Okonta emerged as the overall winner in the Fashion category; Grace James in the Tech category; Caleb Edet Tremor in the Music category and Benedict Emmanuel in the Dance category.

They have each clinched the top prize of N7.5 million for their respective categories. These talented individuals secured substantial financial rewards and gained invaluable industry exposure and mentorship opportunities.”

Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, expressed his delight at the event’s success. He said: “FUZE 3.0 has exceeded our expectations in every way.

The talent displayed by our contestants is extraordinary, reinforcing our belief in the immense potential of Nigerian youths. This platform has again proven its worth in nurturing and showcasing our nation’s creative prowess.”

The talent show competition began with over 6,000 submissions and witnessed unprecedented participation levels with four emerging finalists across Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Benin.

The rigorous selection process, conducted through the Stanbic IBTC Events App and website, ensured that 28 exceptional talents made it to the bootcamp and only the most exceptional talents made it to the finale.

