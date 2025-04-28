…PFA Clinches Service Excellence Awards To Sustain Winning Streak

Share

Leadway Pensure, a leading Pension Fund Administrator in Nigeria, has again emerged as a standard bearer of excellence, clinching the prestigious West Africa Pension and Lifestyle Company of the Year at the 14th edition of the West Africa Innovation Awards.

This year’s recognition confers Leadway Pensure as the undisputed service excellence laureate, being a three-time consecutive recipient of the award, having won the 2024 and 2023 editions.

The Best Customer Care Awards winning streak is a rare and resounding affirmation of its undeterred commitment to a client-centric service.

Clinching Gold in the fiercely competitive Customer Service Excellence category affirms that Leadway Pensure stood out not merely for its operational efficiency but for the very soul of its business philosophy: a people-first approach, where the trust and future of millions are handled with diligence, empathy, and an unrelenting drive for innovation.

Leadway Pensure distinguished itself as the pacesetter amongst other notable nominees in its award category by reinforcing its reputation as a trusted custodian of future financial security.

The recognition as Category Lead and 2025 Winner is not just an award; it is a validation of years of purposeful investment in technology and talent, and a listening ear tuned to clients’ voices across the region.

The Head, Customer Experience of Leadway Pensure, Inyene Moses, received the award and expressed deep gratitude, stating, “This recognition is both humbling and inspiring.

It speaks to our collective resolve to redefine Pension Administration through exceptional service driven by integrity, empathy, and a desire for impact. “We do not take the trust of our clients lightly; this award is dedicated to them.”

In an industry where customer expectations are evolving rapidly, Leadway Pensure continues to demonstrate what it means to meet and exceed those expectations, blending digital innovation with human warmth, efficiency with empathy, and structure with soul.

