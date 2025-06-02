PFA Advocates Inclusion To Avert Retirement Poverty

Share

Leadway Pensure PFA, a leading Pension Fund Administrator in Nigeria, has highlighted the urgent need to bring the informal sector into pension schemes early.

This strategic inclusion is critical for providing financial security and significantly reducing retirement poverty for millions of workers outside the formal pension system.

The call was made during the Inspensonline Retirement Summit 2025, held under the theme, “Attaining Good Retirement Amid Economic Headwinds.”

The summit convened key industry stakeholders to strategize on ensuring secure retirements for all Nigerians, particularly in the face of prevailing economic challenges.

Representing the Executive Director, Sales & Investment, Oluwafemi Adebayo, Mr. Olugbenga Oriowo, Head High Networth Clients (HNC) Unit at Leadway Pensure PFA, delivered a compelling address focusing on the necessity of leveraging the Micro Pension Scheme to alleviate poverty among individuals in the informal sector.

Mr. Oriowo powerfully analogized the different stages of life to the universal need for structured financial planning, regardless of one’s employment type.

He underscored the significant gap in pension coverage within Nigeria’s vast informal sector, highlighting the alarming paradox given its substantial contribution to the national economy.

He noted: “While Nigeria’s informal sector comprises an estimated 75 million individuals, representing a significant economic force, only a fraction, roughly 0.23 per cent as of February 2025, are currently enrolled in the Micro Pension Scheme.

“These are our friends, family members, drivers, and domestic workers. The key question to collectively address is: What happens when these individuals reach their elderly years without a financial safety net?

“Without deliberate efforts to educate and encourage enrollment in the micro pension scheme, there is a risk of widespread poverty, placing an undue burden on future generations. It is incumbent upon all stakeholders to drive this essential financial literacy and inclusion.

